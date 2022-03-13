The Housing Ministry yesterday announced that it has started tearing down a major chunk of the derelect buildings, as part of efforts to fast-track the project.

Tenants have been given several options to hasten the evacuation and demolition phase, including a BD200 allocation to move to an alternative accommodation.

The ministry has drawn up a plan targeting the old buildings that have been constructed over 45 years ago, which makes them uninhabitable and increases the high cost of their maintenance.

Under the plan, a total of 6,750 flats would be constructed in integrated residential blocs using the new generations of building designs.

“The project which covers all four governorates will cater to thousands of applicants who are on the waiting lists,” said the ministry.

The ministry has so far surveyed 250 buildings containing 1,884 old apartments which are used to provide temporary accommodation. A total of 103 old flats have been slated to be demolished in Isa Town within the strip of buildings facing the Bahrain Metro project, with a built-up area of 253,973sqm.

The plan will pave the way for the construction of 720 new apartments on a land area covering 64,682.80sqm.

The project will help optimise the use of the land and raises the population density in a planned way, with no more than 100 apartments per hectare.

The residential project has been launched amid growing demand for service of apartments across Bahrain.

The cleared land will be rebuilt in accordance with global standards to achieve the concept of sustainability, as well as the application of green energy requirements, and a modern environment that suits the needs of the beneficiaries in terms of space and the number of rooms.

The residential buildings will include open and green spaces, outdoor hobby areas, children’s gardens and other services within the common spaces.

The ground floor will include shops, services, parking and green areas, while the mezzanine floor will provide parking, and the first floor will include play areas to practise various hobbies.

