Iraq will in the next few weeks award the Sadr City project, which comprises nearly 60,000 houses and is one of several new cities to be constructed in the Arab country.

In comments published by the official Alsabah newspaper on Wednesday, Baghdad City Secretary General Ammar Mousa said five companies are vying for the project in the capital Baghdad.

He said Sadr City Phase 1 includes the construction of 11,000 houses besides roads, power, sewage and other infrastructure projects.

“We will award phase 1 of Sadr City project within the next few weeks…it comprises nearly 11,000 houses out of the total 60,000 units,” he said.

Mousa added that a “serious and experienced” consultancy firm will oversee the project without making clear if a consultant has been named.

Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

