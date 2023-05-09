Kuwait will soon embark on a massive road maintenance programme that has attracted 36 companies from the US, China and other countries, a newspaper in the OPEC oil producer reported on Tuesday.

The projects cover roads in various parts of the Gulf nation and is expected to cost between 220 million and 240 million Kuwaiti dinars ($726-792 million), the Arabic language daily Alqabas said, quoting Public Works Ministry sources.

The Ministry will begin issuing 10 tenders for the projects on May 15 and bidding for all of them will end on 15 June, the paper said.

“The Ministry will award the contracts to the winning bidders on July 15….36 companies from the US, China and other countries are competing for the projects,” it said, adding that each contract is 3 years long.

Contracts will be awarded on the basis of “the best technical bids rather than best prices in order to avert problems that occurred in the past,” the paper said.

“Contracts will be awarded only to the parent company….bids submitted by companies which are not listed by their embassies in Kuwait will not be considered.”

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

