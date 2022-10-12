Iraq’s former communication minister has proposed the construction of two million houses in a 4-phase project at a cost of $25 billion to tackle the country’s housing crisis.

Mohammed Allawi, who was nominated to be Iraq’s Prime Minister in 2020, said in a study that the houses could be constructed in 20 towns and cities so they would be distributed proportionately to homeless citizens.

He said the war has left millions of Iraqis homeless while many others live in shabby habitats built illegally in various areas of the country.

“What I am proposing is a plan to tackle this festering problem…it includes the construction of nearly two million houses spread over 20 towns and cities at a cost of $25 billion,” he said in a study, published on Wednesday by Aliqtisad News and other Iraqi publications.

The report said the plan, also published on social networks, envisaged the execution of the project in four phases which each comprises 500,000 units.

“The project should also include housing complexes and residential cities comprising 100,000 units each…as for funds, Iraq has large cash reserves deposited by the Central Bank in the US Federal Reserve System (FED)…some of these funds could easily be transferred in the form of house mortgages,” Allawi said, adding a part of the project could also be undertaken by Chinese firms under a landmark oil-for project agreement signed with Beijing in 2019.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)