Eleven foreign companies have been pre-qualified to bid for a major project for the maintenance and improvement of roads in various parts of Kuwait, a newspaper in the Gulf emirate reported on Wednesday.

The US Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) is expected to oversee the execution of the project, which will be launched in 2023, the Arabic language daily Alqabas said, quoting sources at the Kuwaiti Public Works Ministry.

The paper said bidding for the project has been extended from 15 June to 3 July at the request of some of the bidding firms.

According to the report, the bidders include four firms from China, two from India, and one company each from Japan, Turkey, Germany, the US and South Korea.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)