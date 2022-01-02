PHOTO
Muscat: The Ministry of Finance has undertaken a number of initial studies on certain projects to be carried out under the public-private partnership.
One of the key projects includes implementing an additional expressway to the existing Salalah-Thumrait road. The trucks will be obliged to use this expressway with payment of crossing fee; the public can also use the expressway, the Budget 2022 statement said.
It may be noted that the government has successfully implemented the Adam-Haima-Thumrit road project that includes two-lane roads in each direction services roads, parking lot for cars, trucks, and the police.
The road also has integrated restrooms and trucks weight stations.
In 2020, the Public Authority for Privatisation and Partnership invited local, international, specialized, and experienced companies to submit their qualifications requests for the Salalah-Thumrait Truck Road.
