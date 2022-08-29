SINGAPORE - China Petroleum and Chemical Corp, the world's biggest oil refiner by capacity, said on Monday that annual processing volumes for 2022 will fall by 6% from a year earlier after the country's COVID measures curtailed fuel demand at home.

The firm, known as Sinopec , reported on Sunday record net profit for the first half of 2022. On Monday, Chairman Ma Yongsheng told an earnings call that the company will buy back its Hong Kong and Shanghai-listed shares for the first time since listing over 20 years ago, and will pick an "appropriate timing" to do so.

Sinopec executives on the call said the company plans to process 240 million tonnes of crude oil (4.8 million barrels per day) for the whole of 2022. That would mean second-half volumes would be flat versus 120.76 million tonnes in the January-June period, which was 4.2% below the year-earlier level.

"With the government's stimulus policy and the restoring of order in the fuel market, we expect China's fuel demand to return to a reasonable level of growth in the second half," said Vice President Ling Yiqun. He did not provide a specific forecast for Chinese fuel demand.

Sinopec achieved 40 billion yuan ($5.78 billion) of inventory gains in the first half owing to a surging oil market amid the Ukraine crisis, comprising 29.3 billion yuan in crude oil and 10.7 billion yuan in refined products, Chief Financial Officer Shou Donghua said.

The company has always made efforts to diversify crude oil sourcing to manage costs, including a small share of purchases of Russian oil in the first six months, President Yu Baocai said.

The refiner emerged as the top buyer of Russian Far East crude grade ESPO in May and June, cashing in on deeply discounted supplies, Reuters has reported.

Under a target to reach a peak in carbon emissions by 2030, Sinopec is also advancing its green investments including hydrogen fuel and carbon storage and capture.

By the end of June, Sinopec had built 83 hydrogen filling stations and is constructing another 13, making it the world's largest among oil companies, said Ling.

"The company will take into account economics when pushing for the hydrogen business, which will focus on mobility and green hydrogen for refining and chemical processes," he said.

During the first half of the year, Sinopec added 200 electric charging stations using mostly solar power, part of a plan to build a total of 5,000 charging and battery swap stations between 2021 and 2025. ($1 = 6.9115 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Aizhu Chen and Muyu Xu in Singapore; Editing by Christopher Cushing, Edmund Klamann and Christian Schmollinger)