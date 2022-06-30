

RIYADH — Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, member of the Council of Ministers, and Envoy for Climate, Adel Al-Jubeir, met via video call China's Special Envoy on Climate Change, Xie Zhenhua, Saudi Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.



During the meeting, they discussed the issue of climate, aspects of cooperation between the two countries to preserve the environment and reduce climate change.



They also discussed ways to enhance cooperation with international and regional partners to achieve global goals to create a better environment for future generations.



Al-Jubeir was appointed recently as Saudi Arabia’s envoy for climate affairs in addition to his position as Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, as a push from the Kingdom towards a more focused approach regarding climate issues.



During the last the Major Economies Forum on Energy and Climate (MEF), Al-Jubeir called for working seriously on a joint and effective international response.



They also called for mobilizing all efforts to confront it, taking into account the special circumstances faced by the least developed countries, and supporting them to confront the negative effects of climate change policies, without impeding their sustainable development.

