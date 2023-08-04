Muscat: The embassy of the People’s Republic of China today held a ceremony marking the 45th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations between the Sultanate of Oman and China.

The event was held under the auspices of Sheikh Khalifa Ali Al Harthy, Undersecretary of the Foreign Ministry for Political Affairs.

Al Harthy said that celebrating this event is an indicator of the advance relations between the two countries. He reaffirmed that both sides are keen to enhance those relations, especially on the economic level.

On her turn, Li Lingbing, Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to the Sultanate of Oman lauded the relations between the two countries.

She also affirmed that bilateral cooperation has enhanced rapidly and covers many fields.

The event was attended by several officials and heads of diplomatic missions in Oman.

