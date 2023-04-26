Russia is planning to supply natural gas to China through a pipeline by companies other than state-owned Gazprom, Reuters reported.

Natural gas from Rosneft and Irkutsk Oil Company deposits could be used for the future Power of Siberia 2 pipeline, Artem Verkhov, head of Russia's Energy Ministry's department of gas industry development, told a conference in Moscow. Russia is looking at the 2,600 km pipeline, which would have a capacity of 50 billion cubic metres (bcm) of gas per year.

State-run Kommersant newspaper reported in January that Rosneft wanted to supply natural gas from its fields in the Krasnoyarsk and Irkutsk regions to the Power of Siberia 2 pipeline that will supply China via Mongolia.

Russia exported over 15 bcm of gas to China via the Power of Siberia 1 pipeline last year.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

