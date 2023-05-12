Kenya’s debt repayments to China will likely slow down for the first time in the 2023-24 financial year, starting July.



The government has cut the budget for servicing loans from China’s state-controlled lenders by 7.32 percent to 112.39 billion Kenyan shillings ($820.6 million) in the new financial year from KES 121.26 billion estimated for the current year ending June 2023, Business Daily newspaper reported, citing budget documents.



Kenya will not have any financial obligation to China Development Bank, which offers loans on non-concessional terms, from July.



China has largely funded the projects in Kenya through the Exim Bank of China and China Development Bank.

