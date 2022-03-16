AMMAN — The Investment Ministry on Tuesday expressed readiness to enhance all types of cooperation with Jordanian businesspeople in China.

Investment Ministry Secretary General Zaher Qatarneh, during a virtual meeting with Jordanian businesspeople in China, said that introducing the ministry was based on the Royal vision to stimulate and enhance local investments and attract foreign investments, as well as boost the Kingdom’s economic competitiveness.

He stressed that work is ongoing to attract more foreign investments in priority sectors, such as industry, tourism, ICT and health, according to a ministry statement.

He also said that a new investment law is being drafted to develop the investment and business environment with the aim to enhance existing investments in the Kingdom and attract more Arab and foreign investments.

The secretary general also reviewed the top opportunities and “promising investment advantages”, referring to several free trade agreements between the Kingdom and other countries and economic blocs that have facilitated Jordanian products’ access to several markets.

Jordan’s Ambassador to China Hussam Husseini stressed that the aim of this meeting with Jordanian investors in China is to acquaint them with the latest developments, to facilitate procedures for investors and to create an attractive investment environment.

Husseini also expressed the Jordanian embassy’s efforts to provide all types of support for businesspeople to invest in the Kingdom.