Egypt’s Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE) hosted a government delegation from Jilin Province in Northeastern China, which is touring Africa to explore investment opportunities.

The province is home to China’s largest automobile manufacturing facility with an annual capacity of two million cars, which caters to domestic, Russian and other neighbouring countries, as well as pharma and chemical industries, according to a SCZONE press statement.

It quoted An Chuan Li, Director of Outward Investment and Economic Cooperation at the Ministry of Commerce in Jilin Province as saying that investors from the province would be interested investing in automobile, car tires, and food industries within the China-Egypt Suez Economic and Trade Cooperation Zone (TEDA Suez) in Sokhna as part of their plans to expand in Africa.

(Writing by Eman Hamed; Editing by Anoop Menon)

