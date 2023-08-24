Dubai Chamber welcomes business cooperation with open arms and vows to become a “natural cooperative partner” in the China-led Belt and Road Initiative, said Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, president and CEO of Dubai Chambers.

“The scope of the United Arab Emirates’ partnership with China will continue to expand, with new areas of cooperation including climate-change mitigation, food security, energy security, financial services and education,” he told South China Morning Post.

The value of bilateral non-oil trade exceeded $72 billion in 2022, up 18 percent from a year earlier.

“The cooperation is moving up the value chain to more advanced areas, including science and technologies,” he added.

