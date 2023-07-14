BEIJING, 14th July, 2023 (WAM) -- China's trade in goods with nations along the Belt and Road Initiative in the first half of 2023 increased by 9.8% year-on-year, exceeding the nation's total trade growth for the same period by 7.7 percentage points, Chinese news agency (Xinhua).

According to data released by the General Administration of Customs at a press conference of the State Council Information Office, trade in goods with countries along the Belt and Road accounted for 34.3% of China's total import and export value of 20.1 trillion yuan (approximately US$2.8 trillion) registered in H1.

The data also revealed a 1.5 percent year-on-year increase in China's trade in goods with other members of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership during the same period.



