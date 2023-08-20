BEIJING, 18th August, 2023 (WAM) -- Between January and July 2023, Chinese enterprises made non-financial direct investments totaling RMB95.34 billion in Belt and Road countries, demonstrating a robust surge of 23.2% compared to the previous year. This growth amounts to approximately US$13.69 billion (a year-on-year increase of 15.3%), constituting nearly one-fifth of the overall investment during the same period.

These findings were disclosed by Shu Juetin, spokesperson for the Ministry of Commerce, during the routine press conference held on August 17th, as reported by China Economic Net.

The People's Republic of China has successfully maintained a consistent upward trajectory in non-financial foreign investments; the growth rate of China's direct investment in countries along the Belt and Road Initiative significantly surpasses the average level.

The Ministry of Commerce data reveals a sustained growth in China's foreign investments, with non-financial direct investments totaling RMB500.94 billion, reflecting an 18.1% year-on-year increase (approximately US$71.93 billion) and a 10.6% year-on-year climb.

Over the same period, China's foreign contracted project earnings experienced a 6.3% surge, reaching RMB563.76 billion. The value of newly signed contracts amounted to RMB746.36 billion, indicating a marginal 0.6% year-on-year increase. Chinese enterprises operating within Belt and Road countries made significant contributions by propelling completed turnover from contracted projects to approximately RMB312 billion. Newly inked contracts within the same countries reached RMB367.23 billion, accounting for 55.3% and 49.2% of the total respectively during that period.



