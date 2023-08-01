China’s satellite project, rival to Elon Musk-owned Starlink, is "moving ahead in an orderly manner", said Qu Wei, an aerothermal expert from China Academy of Aerospace Aerodynamics.



The Project GW (Guowang) was launched by the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), South China Morning Post newspaper reported.



The nearly 13,000 satellites in orbits lower than those from Starlink will offer high resilience, flexible deployment and large transmission capacity, South China Morning Post reported, citing Qu's article published in CPPCC Daily.



For China to establish its own Starlink, the key is to master reusable rocket technologies, he stated.



