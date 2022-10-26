China topped the global research and innovation output in renewable energy sources, bolstering its international position as a research and innovation powerhouse, according to a report by UK-based scientific data analytics provider Clarivate.

While China and the United States were closely matched in terms of cumulative scientific research output for renewable energy sources, Beijing’s cumulative inventive activity for renewable energy sources far exceeds that of the US patent activity for renewable energy.

At the same time, patent activity for renewable energy in China is not keeping pace with overall Chinese patent activity, which is accelerating, Clarivate stated, adding this supports its analysis that research and innovation activity in the sustainable energy space is “tailing off”.

According to Clarivate, solar photovoltaic and wind power, two of the eight categories of renewable energy sources based on the EU Sustainable Finance Taxonomy, have seen the most significant volume of research and inventive activity in the past three decades, but activity has been “declining.”

“This indicates that the two sustainable energies approached development maturity, where the most complex technological issues and challenges have been solved,” the report said.

Oceanic power generation currently falls within the immature scale of the report’s sustainable energy sources maturity index, despite being seen as one of the most promising sustainable energy sources if fully harnessed, the report noted.

According to the report, the top five countries/regions for inventive impact are China, Saudi Arabia, Canada, the United States and Switzerland. Saudi Arabia was also listed among the five countries/regions for the top one percent citation impact in scientific articles, along with Australia, Switzerland, Netherlands and Canada.

