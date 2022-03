BEIJING - China will roll out multiple measures to help trade firms cope with external uncertainties, the commerce ministry said on Thursday.

A recent survey showed domestic small- and medium-sized trade firms faced certain pressures in securing orders and order fulfillment, ministry spokeswoman Shu Jueting told at a regular press conference on Thursday.

(Reporting by Ellen Zhang, Xu Jing, Albee Zhang and Ryan Woo; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)



Reuters