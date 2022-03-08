The value of Bahrain’s exports of national origin increased by 93% to BD387 million ($1.018 billion) during January 2022, compared to BD200 million for the same month of the previous year, said the Information &eGovernment Authority (iGA).

The top 10 countries in terms of the value of exports of national origin purchased from Bahrain accounted for 76% of the total value, with the remaining countries accounting for 24%, iGA said in its foreign trade report of January 2022 encompassing data on the balance of trade, imports, exports (national origin), and re-exports.

Saudi Arabia ranked first among countries receiving Bahraini exports of national origin, importing BD70 million from Bahrain. Meanwhile, the US was second with BD69 million and the UAE third with BD30 million.

Unwrought aluminium alloys emerged as the top products exported during January 2022 with BD147 million, Agglomerated iron ores and concentrates alloyed was second with a value of BD42 million and aluminium wire not alloyed third with BD 20million.

The total value of re-exports increased by 3% to reach BD54 million during January 2022, compared to BD53 million for the same month of the previous year. The top 10 countries accounted for 90% of the re-exported value, while the remaining countries accounted for the 10%. The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia ranked first with BD18 million, and the United Arab Emirate second with BD12 million, and Singapore third with BD7 million.

Portable digital automatic data processing machines the top product re-exported from Bahrain with BD4.1 million, and four-wheel drive cars came in second place with BD3.8 million, and part for other gas turbines came third with BD3 million.

The value of imports increased by 10%, reaching BD449 million during January 2022 compared to BD409 million for the same month of the previous year. The top 10 countries accounted for 68% of the value of imports, with the remaining countries accounting for 32%.

According to the report, China ranked first when it came to imports to Bahrain, with a total of BD73 million, Australia was second with BD40 million, and the United Arab Emirate was third with BD38 million.

Non-agglomerated iron ores and concentrates emerged as the top product imported into Bahrain with a total value of BD34.64 million, while Aluminium oxide was second with BD34.61 million, and four-wheel drive cars third with BD12 million.

The trade balance, the difference between exports and imports, recorded a deficit totalling BD8 million during January 2022 compared to BD156 million for the same month of the previous year, an improvement of the trade balance by 95%, That is reflected positively in the value of the trade balance.

