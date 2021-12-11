The Ministry of Works, Municipalities Affairs and Urban Planning announced creating concrete models of columns and bridge roofs for the Al- Fateh Street Development Project.

The models are for testing quality, casting process and logistical challenges before commencing the construction of bridges.

“This is an internationally approved engineering practice for ensuring safety and meeting all technical requirements,” said the Ministry of Works, Municipalities Affairs and Urban Planning.

“We will demolish them after completing the project,” the ministry said.

The ministry had also completed pouring the concrete foundations of the bridge on Al-Fateh Street.

The bridge, a first of its kind in Bahrain, would provide a nonstop ride for those on Al-Fateh Street, especially when coming from Prince Saud Al-Faisal Street.

“This will clear congestion at the intersection of King Hamad Bridge and Al-Fateh Streets, and the intersection of Awal Street with Al-Fateh Street in the future.”

The project, expected to complete by the end of 2024, will have 140,000 vehicles per day capacity and decrease the average journey time by 29%.

The project includes a flyover with two one-way lanes near the entrance to Al-Fateh Corniche, another flyover with two one-ways at the intersection of Sheikh Duaij Street, a three-lane ground tunnel at the Gulf Hotel and Al-Fateh Mosque intersection.

The project also includes the development and expansion of Al-Fateh Street from three lanes to four lanes and other works.

Al-Fateh Street is part of the Manama Ring Road for linking Sheikh Isa Salman Street and Al-Fateh Street to the Bahrain Bay area and the Bahrain Financial Harbour via a causeway.

The Al-Fateh Street development project extends from Sheikh Hamad Bridge in the north to the Mina Salman intersection in the south.