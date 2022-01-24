MANAMA: Bahrain Steel, a leading producer and global supplier of high grade iron-ore pellets and a subsidiary of Foulath Holding, has announced that it has successfully reached record production of 12 million tonnes of iron-ore pellets in 2021.

Now operating over the rated production capacity of 11m tonnes, Bahrain Steel is better positioned than ever to meet growing customer demand and to support global post-pandemic economic recovery.

Chairman Meshary Al Judaimi said: “We view Foulath and Bahrain Steel as pillars to the development of the region’s steel industry. As the only GCC owned pellet producer and a reliable supplier to all regional steel manufacturers, Bahrain Steel’s ability to meet increasing demand for pellets in greener steel production is inextricably linked with sustainable economic growth, both in the region and around the world.”

