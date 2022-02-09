In a first for Bahrain, the National Initiative for Agricultural Development (NIAD) has launched the Solar Energy Trees project.

The project, in cooperation with the Southern Municipality and with generous support from BBK, aims to develop the Askar coast while using renewable energy to reduce waste and consumption and create a clean sustainable environment in line with the Kingdom Vision 2030.

The Askar Coast development project is within the Kingdom's general environmental orientation, under the directives of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and is a reflection of the interest of the government, headed by His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister in protecting the environment locally, regionally and internationally.

The project features the construction of structures resembling trees that generate solar energy using photovoltaic (PV) panels. The energy is also used for the irrigation network and the electricity consumption is reduced by around 20%.