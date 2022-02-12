Algeria's Sonatrach oil company said it had signed an agreement with the Niger petroleum ministry to share production in Niger's Kafra region, the Algerian state news agency said on Saturday, citing a Sonatrach statement.

Sonatrach International Petroleum Exploration and Production, a subsidiary of the Algerian company, signed the agreement in Niger's capital on Feb.4, the statement said.

(Reporting By Moaz Abd-Alaziz and Enas Alashray; Editing by Angus MacSwan) ((moaz.ahmed@thomsonreuters.com; 00201099550600;))