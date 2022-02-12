PHOTO
Algeria's Sonatrach oil company said it had signed an agreement with the Niger petroleum ministry to share production in Niger's Kafra region, the Algerian state news agency said on Saturday, citing a Sonatrach statement.
Sonatrach International Petroleum Exploration and Production, a subsidiary of the Algerian company, signed the agreement in Niger's capital on Feb.4, the statement said.
