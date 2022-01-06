AJMAN- H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, approved AED2.417 billion for Ajman Government’s 2022 budget.

H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of Ajman Executive Council, said the Ajman Government’s budget embodies the vision of the emirate’s leadership and its plans to reinforce the government’s efforts to establish a happy community and a sustainable green economy, noting the Ajman Government prioritises the happiness of citizens and is aware of their keenness to contribute to the emirate's development.

In this year’s budget year, infrastructure, community facilities and the environment account for 39 percent, economic affairs for 34 percent, public services for 19 percent, and public order and safety by eight percent, he added.

He highlighted the Ajman Government’s keenness to support leading projects in community development, implement ambitious strategies to improve the quality of life in the emirate and launch comprehensive infrastructure projects.

"The emirate’s budget and community projects aim to create a distinguished model that embodies the principles of the leadership, which prioritise peoples’ happiness and building a prosperous community," Sheikh Ammar said.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Representative of H.H. the Ruler of Ajman for Administrative and Financial Affairs and Chairman of Ajman’s Department of Finance, stressed that the emirate’s budget is in line with the leadership’s directives to achieve sustainable development and reinforce the competitiveness of the emirate and the country, in general.

He noted that the Ajman Government is exerting consistent efforts to achieve financial sustainability and develop the emirate’s infrastructure and added that the budget underscores its financial stability.

He then thanked government authorities for cooperating with the Department of Finance and helping draft the emirate’s budget.

Marwan Ahmed Al Ali, Director-General of Ajman’s Department of Finance, said the 2022 budget is balanced and has no deficits due to the adoption of innovative fiscal policies and flexible approaches to achieve financial stability in the emirate.

The budget meets the development needs of the emirate, and relevant capital and development projects will serve the emirate’s general economic environment, which will reflect the happiness and satisfaction of community members, he stated.

The Department of Finance aims to ensure the long-term sustainability of the emirate, identify and assess financial risks and manage them wisely, and continuously invest in citizens’ capacities and skills, he added.

Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Ajman Tourism Development Department (ATDD), said the 2022 budget being set at AED2.417 billion, a 17 percent increase compared to last year’s budget, is based on establishing financial foundations for the emirate’s leadership in the areas of commerce, culture, science and tourism, and reinforcing its capacities to address various challenges.

He also pointed out the 2022 budget has adopted several objectives, strategic and financial priorities, and development and social requirements, to encourage economic growth and enhance Ajman’s regional and international stature, and achieve its financial stability and improve its competitiveness, by providing distinguished strategic services, offering an attractive investment environment to local and international investors, and encouraging local community’s participation in this vital sector, as well as creating a leading tourism sector.

Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Municipality and Planning Department of Ajman, stressed the Ajman Government aims to support vital sectors and facilitate the work of departments and institutions carrying out leading projects.

The 2022 budget is the largest in the emirate’s history, valued at 17 percent higher than last year’s budget, he added, noting it also underscores the vision of the country’s leadership to develop all sectors and continue the process of growth and prosperity.

