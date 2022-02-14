Muscat As part of the efforts to boost tourism and economic development, Sheikh Ali bin Rashid al Shamsi, Governor of North Sharqiyah, signed an agreement with one of the local companies to pave a number of internal roads.

The agreement will cater to paving internal roads in the wilayat of Dima and Al Tayyin.

An official in the governors office said the agreement aims to pave 18.8km of internal roads, at a cost of around RO2.27mn.

The agreement aims to enrich the tourism and economic movement in the wilayat of Dima and Al Tayyin, in addition to adding an aesthetic aspect to the roads and residential neighbourhoods, It will contribute to the growth of the urban movement and facilitate movement between the villages of the wilayat, The official said.

