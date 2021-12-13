Al Ain : H.E. Zaki Anwar Nusseibeh, Cultural Adviser to H.H. the President of the UAE and Chancellor of the ‎UAE University presented the UAEU’s proposed strategy for research and innovation during a discussion forum hosted by the ‎university at the Fazaa Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai.‎

The Chancellor opened his remarks by underlining the original and enduring objective of the university’s foundation. He said, “Sheikh ‎Zayed wished to create a national academic institution that offers programs and specializations meeting the aspirations of all wishing ‎to pursue higher education. To this day the ‘university of the future’ provides an education that keeps pace with rapid societal change ‎using modern curricula and the latest pedagogical techniques. It serves as a hub of cultural and intellectual leadership in the nation, in ‎the region and on the international scene. Its graduates are prepared to international standards, meet the needs of employers, and go on ‎to serve as leaders, with creativity and innovation, in the public and private sectors”.‎

The Chancellor called attention to the fundamental importance of education to sustainable and comprehensive national development ‎and praised the Government for the clarity of its vision in this respect. He said, “The best investment a nation can make is to invest in ‎its people. The nation’s investments in education build solid foundations for the UAE’s ambitions in the next fifty years. The UAEU ‎has these ambitions firmly in its focus as it advances towards its goal to serve the future needs of leadership, industry, and society”.‎

In conclusion, the Chancellor confirmed the UAEU’s determined commitment to the UAE’s vision. “We pursue a comprehensive ‎strategy for research and innovation that keeps pace with the Fourth Industrial Revolution and the requirements of artificial ‎intelligence. Our research programs advance with the latest scientific technologies and support innovation in the Space field. Our ‎graduates are highly qualified, with technical and professional skills of the highest nature. This demonstrates the capacity of the UAEU ‎to serve the requirements of the UAE’s national agenda in preparing for the next 50 years”.‎

Dr Ahmed Ali Murad, UAEU Associate Provost for Research explained that the UAEU’s Research and Innovation Strategy 2023 – ‎‎2026 will secure the university’s reputation as a research-intensive university of international standard and global foundations. It has ‎also been carefully aligned with the UAE Centennial 2071 Strategy, and is rooted in the National Innovation Strategy 2015, the ‎National Strategy for Advanced Innovation 2018, Abu Dhabi’s priorities for 2020, and the United Nation’s Sustainable Development ‎Goals. During his presentation of the university’s current achievements with patents, research outputs, and receipt of internal and ‎external research grants Dr Murad noted that 68% of its research projects involve international partnerships with other universities ‎and scientific institutions. ‎

