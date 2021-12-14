Al Ain: Today H.E. Zaki Anwar ‎Nusseibeh honoured recipients of university awards ‎to faculty, researchers, and students whose ‎innovations have been registered by the ‎international patents office. Addressing the award ‎winners he said, “Patents are the signature of ‎original knowledge and technique. They tell us that ‎the work being registered has unique purpose and ‎distinctive value globally. Your success in gaining a ‎patent demonstrates the international standard of ‎your expertise, research, and innovations. You have ‎been selected to receive an award for your work on ‎a competitive basis, from 24 nominations across the ‎university. The competitive award aims to motivate ‎the efforts and motivation of our faculty, ‎researchers, and students. You now serve as a role ‎model to others, demonstrating the possibility that ‎the outcome of creative research work can have ‎practical value, national and international ‎significance, and great worth to the university”.‎

Chancellor Nusseibeh placed the achievements in ‎the context of national preparations for the next 50 ‎years. He said, “You stand amongst members of ‎UAEU faculty who together hold 200 patents in fields ‎including medicine, information technology, ‎renewable energy, space science, and water ‎resources. I place emphasis on these disciplines ‎because they are of vital significance to the ‎sustainable development and technological advance ‎of our planet. Innovation in these fields on a global ‎scale is essential to secure our collective wellbeing, ‎as a planet, into the future. These disciplines are at ‎the forefront of the UAE’s agenda for the next 50 ‎years for this reason. As a nation we recognise that ‎our own national progress is interconnected with ‎economic, environmental, and societal wellbeing on ‎a global scale”.‎

Explaining the significance of patents to the role and ‎purpose of the UAEU the Chancellor said, “Your ‎success delivers a profound service to the ‎university. It demonstrates the vibrancy, capacity, ‎and capability of the university on an international ‎stage. It advances our reputation for producing ‎academic work that is useful to society and industry ‎and is of the international standard and ‎inventiveness represented by a patent. ‎Furthermore it confirms the fundamental role the ‎UAEU plays in the national vision.”‎

Professor Ahmed Murad, Associate Provost for ‎Research outlined the great leaps made by the UAEU ‎in supporting the development of patented ‎research and innovation by faculty, researchers, and ‎students in recent years. He noted that 40 of the 200 ‎patents mentioned by the Chancellor had been ‎registered in 2021. Chiming those remarks he said, ‎‎“The UAEU research and innovation strategy is ‎aligned with the UAE Centennial vision and we take ‎great strides to advance research in the disciplines ‎of priority and significance to the Fourth Industrial ‎Revolution such as artificial intelligence, advanced ‎technologies, and interdisciplinary applied ‎sciences”‎.

