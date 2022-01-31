Zain committed to implement programs that make it a cleaner, more efficient, and environmentally friendly organization

Ranking highlights Zain promise to bring about systemic change by integrating technologies to generate safe energy to help reduce global warming

Kuwait City, Kuwait: Zain Group, a leading mobile telecom innovator in seven markets across the Middle East and Africa has scored an A- in the latest CDP Score Report – Climate Change 2021, which ranks the company within the Leadership band. This ranking is higher than the regional average for Asia of B-, and higher than the Media, Telecommunications & Data Center Services sector average of B.

CDP is a not-for-profit charity that runs the global disclosure system for investors, companies, cities, states and regions to manage their environmental impacts. Earlier in 2021, Zain announced its inclusion in the global list of the CDP, with an advanced rating in Management Scope B in the Climate Change Index.

The company’s latest ranking of A- elevates it from being the highest ranked and only telecom operator in the Middle East and Africa to achieve this positive rating initially with respect to its efforts to address climate change, to joining respected global companies such as BT Group, Cogeco Inc., Deutsche Telekom AG, and LG Uplus in being regarded as among the leaders in their efforts to combat the effects of climate change.

Zain is committed to implement programs that make it a cleaner, more efficient, and environmentally friendly organization. As staunch advocates of managing the negative impacts of our activities on the climate, Zain will continue on delivering its promise to bring about systemic change by integrating technologies to generate safe energy to help reduce global warming.

The CDP Score Report allows companies to understand their score and indicate which categories require attention to reach higher scoring levels. This enables them to progress towards environmental stewardship through benchmarking and comparison with peers, in order to continuously improve their climate governance. Investors additionally receive a copy of the CDP Score Report upon request.

Zain’s climate action plan has set targets to reduce emissions, reduce waste, and align with UN Sustainable Development Goal number 13. The company is committed to building climate change scenarios that would help limit global warming to 1.5℃ compared to pre-industrial levels, and Zain strongly believes this strategy will help achieve a reduction in emissions, and operating costs, while also mitigating risks related to climate change.

Zain’s climate change initiatives and beyond are detailed in the company’s comprehensive annual Sustainability Report, which can be found here: https://www.zain.com/en/sustainability/

Zain has been an active member of the GSMA Climate Action Team since in 2019, when the company began disclosing its environmental impacts, energy consumption and carbon emissions through the CDP. It remains one of the most transparent organizations in the region in disclosing these details.

