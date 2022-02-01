The United Arab Emirates: In celebration of The Year of the 50th, the UAE Golden Jubilee Committee announces its collaboration with several designers, artists and businesses as it launches a unique collection of products that celebrate the UAE’s Golden Jubilee. All these products are now available on the Year of the 50th website.

More than ten designers, artists and businesses collaborated with the Year of the 50th to launch new and unique products and merchandise inspired by the UAE’s journey in the last 50 years. Inspired by the UAE’s Year of the 50th official brand and graphical elements, designers created bespoke fashion, accessory, jewellery, memorabilia and art pieces unique to this special occasion.

The collection includes products by:

The O Jewelry : a UAE-based fine jewellery brand that presents unique pieces which celebrate the UAE’s history.

: a UAE-based fine jewellery brand that presents unique pieces which celebrate the UAE’s history. Shamsa Al Abbar : ​​A contemporary geometric Arabic experimental line of jewellery.

: ​​A contemporary geometric Arabic experimental line of jewellery. Takkya : a new furniture concept in the United Arab Emirates that sells bespoke furniture pieces.

: a new furniture concept in the United Arab Emirates that sells bespoke furniture pieces. Lahjtna : a local and regional streetwear brand that mainly addresses societal topics and culture in the MENA region.

: a local and regional streetwear brand that mainly addresses societal topics and culture in the MENA region. Sidenote : A UAE-based company that designs bespoke products for different occasions

: A UAE-based company that designs bespoke products for different occasions Among the Young : A UAE-based company that specialises in youth fashion apparel.

: A UAE-based company that specialises in youth fashion apparel. Flick Cameras : A UAE-based company that specialises in producing unique analogue disposable cameras.

: A UAE-based company that specialises in producing unique analogue disposable cameras. Ayesha bin Haidar : an Emirati graphic designer and artist specialising in contemporary branding and design practises rooted in the UAE’s culture and heritage.

: an Emirati graphic designer and artist specialising in contemporary branding and design practises rooted in the UAE’s culture and heritage. The Orphic : A fashion label by Mariam and Amna Al Mualla in the UAE.

: A fashion label by Mariam and Amna Al Mualla in the UAE. Luma: a UAE-based children educational products company.

The collaborations saw the production of different lines inspired by the UAE’s history and the 50 years that marked its Golden Jubilee. All the products are featured on the Year of the 50th’s website and can be directly purchased through the merchants.

In addition to the digital shop, the Year of the 50th featured some of the products during the UAE’s National Day celebrations in Hatta through a dedicated pop-up shop for the event’s visitors. In addition, the collection was showcased in several pop-up shops in prominent events around the UAE.

His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, declared 2021 as ‘The Year of the 50th’ to commemorate 50 years since the nation’s founding in 1971.

Running from 6 April 2021 to 31 March 2022, the celebration coincides with the UAE’s hosting of Expo 2020. The celebration is an investment in people-building first – using this inflection point to celebrate our remarkable journey over the last 50 years and begin preparing our nation for the transformative change that lies ahead in the next 50.

For more information on the collaborations and the products that celebrate the UAE’s golden jubilee, please visit: www.UAEYearof.ae/shop

About the UAE Golden Jubilee Committee:

The UAE Golden Jubilee Committee was formed in December 2019 under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai. Chaired by His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, with Her Highness Sheikha Mariam bint Mohamed bin Zayed as Vice-Chair, the Committee is tasked with mapping out the Emirates’ Golden Jubilee celebrations, developing and executing a comprehensive plan to mark the Year of the 50th on both federal and local government levels. The Committee is also working towards delivering a diverse agenda covering four strategic pillars that include development initiatives to drive changes across social, economic and development policies for generations to come.

