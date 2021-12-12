The award joins the UAE national level certification, as ADMM achieves local recognition – a first in the world for a country to hold both

Title sponsor Etihad Airways to use its Boeing 787 ‘Greenliner’ in pre-race flypast, the flagship of its sustainability fleet

Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi : Ahead of the 13th Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Abu Dhabi Motorsports Management has announced it has been awarded the highest level of environmental certification from the FIA.

The Three Star Certification means the FIA has recognised the environmental performance of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix and its commitment to environmental management and sustainable approach in the lead up to the 2021 season finale.

ADMM has undertaken a number of initiatives at Yas Marina Circuit for this year’s #AbuDhabiGP, including all staff uniforms made from recycled plastics, a ‘plastic-free’ environment introduced at the Media Centre, Paddock and Pit Lane as well as Team Villas, and the introduction of an innovative water recycling system called Eshara at key locations that use atmospheric water generators (AWG), capable of creating high-quality drinking water from the air.

The technology ensures access to high-quality drinking water while eliminating the need for plastic bottles and transportation, and will be hydrating race goers across the weekend at Yas KartZone,

Main Grandstand, Media Centre and Paddock areas.

The environmental certification of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix is fully in line with the Formula 1® environmental sustainability plan, which should enable the championship to reduce its carbon footprint, hosting sustainable events by 2025 and becoming Net-Zero Carbon by 2030.

In 2015, the FIA environmental certification was awarded to EMSO (Emirates Motorsport Organization), and this accreditation to Abu Dhabi Motorsports Management means that this is the first time the ASN (National Sporting Authority) and a circuit in the same country have achieved 3* accreditation.

In 2015, EMSO became only the third national sporting body in the world, and first in the Middle East, to receive the highest official recognition available for sustainable development initiatives in line with environmental goals of the FIA.

The EMSO has since increased efforts to minimise waste, promote recycling and use of recycled materials, and use resources more efficiently to reduce consumption at events like the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Etihad Airways, title sponsor of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix also revealed that its crowd-pleasing race day flypast display will this year be performed by the flagship aircraft of Etihad’s sustainability programme, the Boeing 787 Dreamliner, dubbed the ‘Greenliner’.

The GEnX engine powered 787 is one of the most efficient aircraft types – on average 15-20 per cent more fuel-efficient than similar aircraft and the Greenliner programme tests initiatives to reduce carbon emissions and improve sustainability for the entire aviation industry.

The UAE flag carrier is committed to halving 2019 carbon emission levels by 2035 and achieving net carbon emissions by 2050. Just like Formula 1, Etihad is strongly committed to Sustainable Aviation Fuels (SAFs), as part of its decarbonisation strategy.

ADMM looks to announce a number of further initiatives in 2022 that will support not only the #AbuDhabiGP as it enters a further 10-year agreement with F1, but also the circuit year-round, helping to bring together stakeholders and position itself as one of the most sustainable venues and operations in the region.

Jean Todt, FIA President, said: "The FIA Environmental Certification Framework is an important standard by which sustainability is measured across motor sport and its stakeholders. I am pleased to see that the strong and constant commitment demonstrated by the Yas Marina Circuit have brought it to the Three Star level. Pioneering innovations have always been part of motor racing."

Saif Al Noaimi, CEO, ADMM, said: “We are delighted to have been awarded the top FIA certification for environmental management, and this is testament to the combined efforts of everyone across the whole Yas Marina Circuit community. The award is also recognition that ADMM is working closely with its partners to continue its drive to net-zero operations, and we have reached a significant milestone in our ongoing journey. We are constantly searching for innovative ways through which we can reduce our environmental footprint and are looking forward to what promises to be our greenest ever Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.”

-Ends-

ABOUT ADMM

Abu Dhabi Motorsports Management (ADMM), with its head office at Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island, has created unique, world class experiences across Abu Dhabi since 2009.

ADMM have promoted and delivered globally significant events, the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Grand Prix, alongside over 400 events a year across motorsports, health and fitness, entertainment and major corporate conferences. The company also delivers a significant programme of motorsport retail experiences for business and consumer audiences at Yas Marina Circuit across the year. This combined experience means that ADMM has a region-leading team with expertise in event marketing, communications, promotions and project management.

Such talent firmly positions ADMM as a leader in sports management. The company is now seeking to diversify into activities and strategic ventures beyond Yas Marina Circuit in order to build towards a broader long-term vision aligned with its partners and stakeholders in Abu Dhabi.

ABOUT YAS MARINA CIRCUIT

Yas Marina Circuit is the United Arab Emirates’ most exciting sporting and entertainment multi-purpose venue. Located on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, the circuit is home to the annual FORMULA 1 ETIHAD AIRWAYS ABU DHABI GRAND PRIX and much more. In addition to the extensive year-round program of professional and grassroots motorsport events and experiences including Drag and Yas Track Nights, the circuit has emerged as a thriving hub for entertainment and community events in the UAE. As the region’s most technologically advanced facility, the circuit is also a leading MICE venue, regularly hosting a diverse range of corporate meetings, conferences and events. Whether you want to experience the thrill of karting at our Kartzone, driving an Aston Martin GT4 at over 200km/hour on an F1 circuit, work towards your racing license at the Yas Racing School, get fit at TrainYas, participate in one of our many sporting events, or simply catch up with friends at Yas Central, Yas Marina Circuit truly is The Meeting Place of Champions.

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2021