PHOTO
Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi: As Yas Marina Circuit opened its doors to fans on Thursday, students from the Yas in Schools programme were first in line to experience this year’s #AbuDhabiGP weekend.
Beginning the day with the highly anticipated Pitlane walk, the young fans got an up-close look at the F1 teams’ garages, where the experts perform their magic to keep the high-speed cars in prime condition across race weekend.
Yas in Schools students can also look forward to taking in the action in Sunday’s season finale, as they will be in attendance for the thrilling final showdown at Yas Marina Circuit.
ABOUT ADMM
Abu Dhabi Motorsports Management (ADMM), with its head office at Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island, has created unique, world class experiences across Abu Dhabi since 2009.
ADMM have promoted and delivered globally significant events, the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Grand Prix, alongside over 400 events a year across motorsports, health and fitness, entertainment and major corporate conferences. The company also delivers a significant programme of motorsport retail experiences for business and consumer audiences at Yas Marina Circuit across the year. This combined experience means that ADMM has a region-leading team with expertise in event marketing, communications, promotions and project management.
Such talent firmly positions ADMM as a leader in sports management. The company is now seeking to diversify into activities and strategic ventures beyond Yas Marina Circuit in order to build towards a broader long-term vision aligned with its partners and stakeholders in Abu Dhabi.
ABOUT YAS MARINA CIRCUIT
Yas Marina Circuit is the United Arab Emirates' most exciting sporting and entertainment multi-purpose venue. Located on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, the circuit is home to the annual FORMULA 1 ETIHAD AIRWAYS ABU DHABI GRAND PRIX and much more.
As the region’s most technologically advanced facility, the circuit is also a leading MICE venue, regularly hosting a diverse range of corporate meetings, conferences and events. Whether you want to experience the thrill of karting at our Kartzone, driving an Aston Martin GT4 at over 200km/hour on an F1 circuit, work towards your racing license at the Yas Racing School, get fit at TrainYas, participate in one of our many sporting events, or simply catch up with friends at Yas Central, Yas Marina Circuit truly is The Meeting Place of Champions.
