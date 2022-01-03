Sharjah : Sharjah is witnessing a new dawn of art and photography with the opening of ‘Gallery X’, the emirate’s new and permanent venue for photography exhibitions at the iconic Al Majaz Amphitheatre.

Curated by the Sharjah Government Media Bureau’s (SGMB) Xposure International Photography Festival, Gallery X will host monthly exhibitions featuring the works of award-winning photographers from around the world.

Gallery X is a tribute to the remarkable work that has been put in collectively by generations of world-renowned photographers and pays homage to the development of the art of visual storytelling through the ages. The gallery curation will feature a new exhibition every month featuring the stunning works of talented global photographers.

Poised to become a new cultural and educational hotspot in the region, Gallery X aims to attract residents, international creatives, emerging talents and local youth by offering long-term exhibitions and academic programmes.

Gallery X not only offers Emirati, Arab and international photographers an international standard exhibition space, but also a sustainable platform for amateur photographers, experts and the public to come together to learn and hone their skills through expert workshops and programmes which will be available monthly throughout the year. It includes a fully-equipped workshop area that will provide a great new opportunity for all those interested in the art of photography to learn from the best in the field.

Gallery X includes an interactive reading area stocked with rare international journals for photographers as well as those interested in the visual arts to increase their knowledge of the art. It also houses a trendy café for visitors to relax at and network with their kind.

Inaugurated earlier this month by HH Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, and Chairman of the Sharjah Media Council (SMC), Gallery X’s ongoing debut exhibition features works of European photographers, Francesco Zizola and Anthony Lamb, two of the biggest names in the world of photography.

