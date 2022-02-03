Sharjah: The Sharjah Government Media Bureau has announced that preparations for the sixth edition of Xposure International Photography Festival, running from February 9-15 at Expo Centre Sharjah, are 90 percent complete.

On a visit today (Thursday) to the festival venue, Tariq Saeed Allay, Director General of the Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB), reviewed the final preparations for the sixth edition of Xposure which brings together 70 world-renowned photographers on a single platform. He emphasised that the 2022 edition of the festival is ready to welcome guests and participants at the 7-day event that will explore manifold perspectives and narratives of the moving stories behind powerful and iconic images. The festival will also spotlight some of the compelling issues impacting humankind and deliberate on creative solutions to overcome these.

The SGMB Director General said: “Xposure is one of the key events that encapsulates the essence of Sharjah’s cultural project and complements the vision of the year-round cultural activities organised in the emirate. We are taking extra efforts to ensure that all preparations are completed on time as we gear up to celebrate the works of renowned photographers from around the world. The new edition of Xposure is enriched by the calibre of our participants and the causes they champion, and it is my hope that the festival will pave the way for change to tackle some of the most urgent issues of the planet.”

-Ends-

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com



© Press Release 2022