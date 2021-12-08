Dubai, UAE: Organised by the UAE Ministry of Culture and Youth, the second World Conference on Creative Economy (WCCE) 2021 kicked off at Expo 2020 Dubai, featuring thought leaders, aspiring creatives and innovators from around the world.

Day one of WCCE 2021 welcomed policy makers and creatives from around the world to discuss ideas, solutions and new policies for sustainable creative economy development. Within eleven exclusive ‘Friends of Creative Economy’ meetings, distinguished guests discussed how taking a human-centric approach to the development of the creative economy is essential to building and sustaining a thriving future.

HE Mubarak Al Nakhi, Undersecretary of Ministry of Culture and Youth, UAE and HE Angela H. Tanoesoedibjo, Vice Minister, Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy of the Republic of Indonesia kickstarted the Friends of Creative Economy Meeting by introducing the key WCCE 2021 theme of ‘Inclusively Creative’, before handing over to a line-up of global stakeholders of the Cultural and Creative Industries (CCI).

Marking the first time an international group of CCI leaders has pooled its diverse experience to set out an agenda for the immediate future, representatives from the UK’s Policy & Evidence Centre’s International Advisory Council, in partnership with the British Council, presented 11 action points to optimise the potential of the creative sector and help solve critical challenges of the moment.

In other key sessions featuring international speakers throughout the day, Daren Tang, Director General of the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) addressed the emerging needs related to IP protection against the shifting landscape of the creative economy. Paolo Toschi, Diplomatic Advisor of the Italian Minister of Culture, discussed how, following the G20, which grounded in three fundamental pillars: People, Planet, and Prosperity, Italy has decided to place culture at the center of its Presidency.

Entitled ‘Now & Next: The Evolution of the Creative Economy’, HE Sheikh Salem Khaled Al Qassimi, UAE Permanent Delegate to UNESCO, moderated a session involving HE Rebeca Grynspan, Secretary-General, UNCTAD, Sylvie Forbin, Deputy Director General, Copyright and Creative Industries Sector, WIPO and HE Ernesto Ottone Ramirez, Assistant Director-General for Culture, UNESCO who presented three perspectives on the advancement of CCI as a formalised economy, with snapshots of the local and global impact of the creative economy and views at its vast future potential.

A common theme among all speakers was the impact the Covid-19 pandemic has had on the creative and cultural industries. In his session, ‘Lessons for a New Inclusively Creative World’, British International Cultural Advisor, Leader and Communicator, Anthony Sargent CBE, unpacked some of the fundamental changes to the way we now live as a result of the pandemic, and how we must harvest the true lessons for the future of the world’s cultural and creative industries.

In another session, entitled ‘The Impact and Resilience of Creatives Within Their Countries’, guests heard from creatives from the UAE, Indonesia and Zambia who navigated the challenges of the pandemic with ingenuity and purpose; how it affected their practices and shaped their creative output.

Wrapping up the day, Marisa Henderson, Creative Economy Programme Chief, UNCTAD and HE Sheikha Alia Khalid Al Qassimi, Assistant Undersecretary for the Cultural and Creative Industries Sector, Ministry of Culture & Youth, UAE, acknowledged the breadth of ideas and fresh perspectives shared from such a diverse and accomplished set of speakers and reinforced the fundamental value of knowledge sharing and collaboration if the CCI sector is to thrive. In her closing remarks, Her Excellency said: “As today’s sessions have clearly demonstrated, the term ‘inclusively creative’ is not just an expression of an ethical value and an ideal, but also an idea that is applicable to our pursuit of greater economic potential from the sector.

“Going forward, the discourse, content and dialogue from this Friends of Creative Economy meeting will help us lay the key action points for the UAE WCCE 2021 Agenda, that will be an outcome of the World Conference on Creative Economy 2021.”

Marking the closing event in the United Nations’ ‘International Year of Creative Economy for Sustainable Development 2021’, WCCE 2021 is attracting thousands of participants, entrepreneurs, start-ups, global cultural and academic institutes as it facilitates exchanges and encourages efforts aimed at shaping future policies on global creative economy, to ensure sustainable development of our cultural ecosystem.

-Ends-

About the Ministry of Culture and Youth:

The Ministry of Culture and Youth works to enrich the cultural sector in the UAE by supporting the country's cultural, arts and heritage institutions. The Ministry provides a platform to support artistic talent and innovation in various fields and seeks to promote cross-cultural dialogues, while delivering dynamic productions and experiences that represent the UAE's flourishing and diverse cultural landscape on the national and international levels. The Ministry’s main tasks include investing, empowering and involving youth, and building a knowledge-based economy for a sustainable future. The Ministry is also responsible for regulating the media sector in the UAE by developing and implementing legislations, regulations and standards pertaining to licensing media outlets and their activities in the country.

