PHOTO
Dubai, UAE: Japanese musician and composer SHIBUYA Keiichiro of Android Opera will present a world premiere of his new Android Opera®︎ MIRROR at Expo 2020 Dubai at 18:30, on Wednesday 2nd March 2022, at the Jubilee Stage. Presented by Japan Pavilion Expo 2020 Dubai, Alter 3, the android performer, will be surrounded by SHIBUYA Keiichiro piano and computer, monks led by Eizen Fujiwara, a performer of the 1200-year-old Buddhist music called Shomyo, as well as a 45-member NSO Symphony Orchestra (UAE).
“MIRROR” is a culmination of Shibuya's work, which explores a new model of artistic harmony by combining a diversity of peoples and cultures, latest technology and oldest traditional Buddhist music. Complementing Shibuya's piano, electronic sounds and NSO Symphony Orchestra, Alter 3 will sing AI-generated texts accompanied by Nanzan Shinryu Shomyo, the voices of Koyasan’s Buddhist music.
French visual artist Justine Emard, who has collaborated with SHIBUYA Keiichiro for many years, will oversee visual projections focused on real-time facial expressions of the android. The visual effect is maximized with diffuse lighting effects projected throughout the venue and onto the android. Mixed with 3D images of temples and shrines in Koyasan, the impressive filmic lighting on Alter 3, complimented with extraordinary digitally composed electronic sounds is an experiential model of harmony that never existed before.
© Press Release 2022
Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.
The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.
To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.