DUBAI, UAE : The World of Coffee (WOC), the international event for coffee professionals which will be hosting in Dubai and middle for the first time from 12 – 14 in DEC is expected to attract up to 7,000 local, regional and international industry professionals.

World of Coffee 2022 comes as the Middle East and Africa is forecast by the industry to witness compound annual growth of 7.5% until 2025. Over 2.25 billion cups of coffee are consumed globally on a daily basis. A recent report from Statista.com says the coffee and tea market in the UAE is expected to hit US$ 705 million – an impressive 20.6% increase on 2021. “The number of specialty cafes in this region is increasing yearly to meet consumer demand which is driven by a rise in incomes,” explained Al Mulla. “There is a growing demand for the café and coffee shop culture in countries like the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait etc.”

The show will be abuzz with activity. It will host two national championship events - the UAE National Cup Tasters Championship and the UAE National cezve/ibrik Championship finals, the winners of which will go on to represent UAE at the World Championship which will be announced.

The dedicated ‘Roasters’ Village’ will see local and international roasters demonstrate their skills and present new products, while in a ‘Cupping Corner’, exhibitors will present their coffees to select customer groups in dedicated Tasting Rooms. Baristas will demonstrate their skills as they prepare beverages at the show’s Brew & Expresso Bar while exhibitors will vie for a series of Coffee Design awards covering retail spaces, brands, vessel and packaging and for the overall ‘Best New Display Product.’

World of Coffee Dubai will also have a strong educational focus featuring a range of lectures and training programs organized by the SCA in its SCA Lounge and Store.

“The educational program enables visitors to gain a greater understanding of the artistry and technicalities of coffee production from industry specialists who are focused on inspiring and motivating local and regional industry professionals,” added Al Mulla.

The event has won widespread support from the local coffee industry with exhibitors planning to use it as a new product launchpad. Among them are Naji Sourati, Co-founder & General Manager, Dubai’s Mattina Artisan Roastery. His company plans to launch the V.DRIP coffee, which it bills as “the most convenient, original pour-over method for demanding speciality coffee drinkers and showcase rare coffee varieties including Panama’s Esmerelda Geisha Natural, Jamaica’s original Blue Mountain, and Costa Rica’s Cup of Excellence. “All our coffee is sourced direct from farmers with whom we have established long term partnerships which allows us to secure volume, availability and consistency of taste to our customers across the GCC,” he said.

Abdulkarim Alharbi, Chairman of local industry pioneer Camel Step sees the show as the Middle East’s ‘moment’ in the industry sun. “We can show the world that this region deserves to be recognised at global coffee expos,” he commented.

Alan Hardman, Sales & Marketing Director, Coffee Planet, says his company will share new specialty coffee products and equipment with attendees and host interviews with industry stars.

World of Coffee Dubai will be open from 10:00 am – 05:00 pm from 12 – 13 January & from 10:00 am – 03:00 pm on 14th of January. For more information, visit World of Coffee Dubai

