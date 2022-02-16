PHOTO
Abu Dhabi, UAE: Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, the ultra-low-fare national airline of the UAE, is offering travellers an exciting one-day flash promotion of 25 percent off on 50,000 seats to share the love of travel. The national airline is ready to capitalise on the returning demand for travel with fantastic reduced fares for travel lovers looking to explore the marvellous destinations within its ever-growing network.
Travellers can capitalise on a 25 percent discount for all destinations across the Wizz Air Abu Dhabi network with unique travel opportunities and experiences awaiting adventurous travellers. Wizz Air Abu Dhabi currently offers customers affordable, hassle-free travel and incredible value for money.
The exciting promotion allows adventurous travellers to book reduced ultra-low-fare tickets on all flights from/to the UAE including the recently launched routes to Amman (Jordan), Aqaba (Jordan), Krasnodar (Russia), Yerevan (Armenia) and Nur-Sultan (Kazakhstan).
Strategically located within the UAE, the Wizz Air Abu Dhabi network also provides ultra-low fare, hassle-free and efficient travel options to Alexandria (Egypt), Amman (Jordan), Aqaba (Jordan), Athens (Greece), Baku (Azerbaijan), Bahrain, Belgrade (Serbia), Kutaisi (Georgia), Krasnodar (Russia), Kyiv (Ukraine), Manama (Bahrain), Moscow (Russia), Muscat (Oman), Sarajevo (Bosnia), Sohag (Egypt), Tel-Aviv (Israel), Tirana (Albania) and Yerevan (Armenia) among others. Tickets are on sale on wizzair.com and the airline’s mobile app.
Michael Berlouis, Managing Director of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi said: “We welcome the easing of travel restrictions around the world and our exciting promotion allows travellers to explore their favourite destinations at fantastic ultra-low-fare prices. Our expanding network, with recent additions Amman and Aqaba, offers attractive destinations with incredible historic and cultural experiences for all. Wizz Air Abu Dhabi is ideally positioned to offer safe, efficient, hassle-free, ultra-low fare travel options and we look forward to welcoming our customers onboard.“
The airline has a young fleet composed of four brand new state-of-the-art Airbus A321neo aircraft, offering the lowest fuel burn, emissions and noise footprint. Wizz Air Abu Dhabi has the lowest environmental footprint among its competitors in the region, supporting the airline’s long-term commitment to sustainability.
For ultimate peace of mind during this uncertain time, passengers can book tickets with confidence, thanks to WIZZ Flex. With WIZZ Flex, passengers can cancel their flight up to three hours before departure without any fee and receive 100 percent of the fare immediately reimbursed in airline credit.
© Press Release 2022
Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.
The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.
To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.