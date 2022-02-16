Abu Dhabi, UAE: Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, the ultra-low-fare national airline of the UAE, is offering travellers an exciting one-day flash promotion of 25 percent off on 50,000 seats to share the love of travel. The national airline is ready to capitalise on the returning demand for travel with fantastic reduced fares for travel lovers looking to explore the marvellous destinations within its ever-growing network.

Travellers can capitalise on a 25 percent discount for all destinations across the Wizz Air Abu Dhabi network with unique travel opportunities and experiences awaiting adventurous travellers. Wizz Air Abu Dhabi currently offers customers affordable, hassle-free travel and incredible value for money.

The exciting promotion allows adventurous travellers to book reduced ultra-low-fare tickets on all flights from/to the UAE including the recently launched routes to Amman (Jordan), Aqaba (Jordan), Krasnodar (Russia), Yerevan (Armenia) and Nur-Sultan (Kazakhstan).

Strategically located within the UAE, the Wizz Air Abu Dhabi network also provides ultra-low fare, hassle-free and efficient travel options to Alexandria (Egypt), Amman (Jordan), Aqaba (Jordan), Athens (Greece), Baku (Azerbaijan), Bahrain, Belgrade (Serbia), Kutaisi (Georgia), Krasnodar (Russia), Kyiv (Ukraine), Manama (Bahrain), Moscow (Russia), Muscat (Oman), Sarajevo (Bosnia), Sohag (Egypt), Tel-Aviv (Israel), Tirana (Albania) and Yerevan (Armenia) among others. Tickets are on sale on wizzair.com and the airline’s mobile app.

Michael Berlouis, Managing Director of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi said: “We welcome the easing of travel restrictions around the world and our exciting promotion allows travellers to explore their favourite destinations at fantastic ultra-low-fare prices. Our expanding network, with recent additions Amman and Aqaba, offers attractive destinations with incredible historic and cultural experiences for all. Wizz Air Abu Dhabi is ideally positioned to offer safe, efficient, hassle-free, ultra-low fare travel options and we look forward to welcoming our customers onboard.“

The airline has a young fleet composed of four brand new state-of-the-art Airbus A321neo aircraft, offering the lowest fuel burn, emissions and noise footprint. Wizz Air Abu Dhabi has the lowest environmental footprint among its competitors in the region, supporting the airline’s long-term commitment to sustainability.

For ultimate peace of mind during this uncertain time, passengers can book tickets with confidence, thanks to WIZZ Flex. With WIZZ Flex, passengers can cancel their flight up to three hours before departure without any fee and receive 100 percent of the fare immediately reimbursed in airline credit.

