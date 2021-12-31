Wizz Air Abu Dhabi launched more than 34 destinations during 2021

The airline operated more than 1,080 flights since its launch in January 2021 with 506 flights taking place in the fourth quarter of the year

Abu Dhabi, UAE : Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, the UAE’s ultra-low-fare national airline, the joint venture established between ADQ and Wizz Air Holdings plc, today announced its outstanding operational results for 2021.

During its first operational year, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi launched more than 34 destinations including Alexandria (Egypt), Athens (Greece), Baku (Azerbaijan), Bahrain, Belgrade (Serbia), Kutaisi (Georgia), Kyiv (Ukraine), Muscat (Oman), Odesa (Ukraine), Sarajevo (Bosnia), Sohag (Egypt), Tel-Aviv (Israel), Tirana (Albania) and Yerevan (Armenia) among others. The airline has successfully operated more than 1,080 flights since its launch in January 2021, with 506 flights taking place in the fourth quarter of the year.

Kees Van Schaick, Managing Director of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi commented: “We are proud of what has been achieved since launching our operations in the emirate of Abu Dhabi. Through collaboration with key stakeholders, we have been able to grow and expand our network to more than 34 destinations despite all the challenges we have faced. This has helped us play our role in attracting tourists into the emirate and build on our ambitions to expand our network to even many more destinations. Our aim is to serve a large segment of travellers and provide them with affordable packages with great memories and experiences to remember. We look forward to continuing our contribution to enhancing the development of the aviation and tourism sectors in the emirate of Abu Dhabi and achieving many more successful milestones in the coming years,”

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi has introduced a new segment of travel in the UAE in line with its socio-economic vision. The launch of the airline highlighted the importance of bringing in a bold new frontier for ultra-low fare travel in the region. Wizz Air Abu Dhabi has contributed to supporting the UAE and Abu Dhabi’s efforts towards the post-pandemic tourism recovery and driving the UAE capital’s ongoing economic diversification strategy.

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi provides ultra-low fare, hassle-free and efficient travel options for people looking to explore a wide range of attractive destinations in the UAE and abroad. The airline has a young fleet composed of four brand new state-of-the-art Airbus A321neo aircraft, offering the lowest fuel burn, emissions and noise footprint. Wizz Air Abu Dhabi has the lowest environmental footprint among its competitors in the region, supporting long-term sustainability.

For ultimate peace of mind during this uncertain time, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi also provides passengers the option to book their tickets with confidence, thanks to WIZZ Flex. With WIZZ Flex, passengers can cancel their flight up to three hours before departure without any fee and receive 100% of the fare immediately reimbursed in airline credit.

The airline has also introduced a new era of sanitised travel across its network, with enhanced hygiene measures to ensure the health and safety of passengers and crew. Click here to view Wizz Air’s new health and safety video.

