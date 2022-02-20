PHOTO
- SANTA FA has a roaring start of the year 2022 by winning three titles in the first month.
Hyundai SANTA FE has made a brilliant start to the new year, gaining wide recognition by top tier global automotive awards, winning top titles in Kelley Blue Book Best Buy Award, Large SUV of the Year at 2022 What Car? Award, and U.S. News 2022 Best Car for the Money, affirming the SANTA FE as an innovative choice among large SUVs in combining family convenience with adventurous unrivaled presence on the road.
Being appraised as the best car for money, the SANTA FE has been successful in combining the quality and value measures as a modern day SUV, The New Santa Fe, coming to 2022 with a refreshed design from the exterior and interior, has also gained an array of novelty features and an enhanced dynamic driving experience providing the balance of optimal performance and comfort, giving the driver the choice of driving modes that suite every road or driving situation, ensuring an unparalleled ride experience for both the driver of the different family members.
“This wide recognition of Hyundai’s SANTA FE in the eyes of automotive experts and enthusiasts is a strong indication of the added value that Santa Fe is bringing to the market”, said Mr. Hyoungjung Im, the Vice President of Hyundai Motor Company. “The SANTA FE has proven for many years now to be Hyundai’s potent class leading contender in the large SUV segment across the world’.Mr. Im added:” Such accolades motivate us to continue our dedication towards our valued customers and to meeting and exceeding their expectations” The Fourth-generation SANTA FE came with a bold new design, and of the bouquet of “Smart Sense” safety features, boasts a strong stance With an Overall Length of (mm)4,785 mm, and a Width of (mm)1,900 mm, the 2022 SANTA FE provides a wide choice of family-oriented features, starting from flexible seat variations. 2nd and 3rd Row Seats & Space, One-Touch Walk-in & Folding, and Smart Power Tailgate.
SANTA FE is among the safest in its class, receiving of the maximum Five-Star safety rating from Euro NCAP safety assessment program, it’s also equipped with the latest technologies such as an in-house developed and industry-first Rear Occupant Alert system, which uses an ultrasonic sensor to detect the movement of children or pets on the rear seat and alert the driver when leaving the car. In addition to Remote Smart Parking Assist (RSPA) which enables the driver to control the forward/backward functions remotely from outside. Surround View Monitor (SVM) that involves 4 HD cameras mounted on the front, sides, and rear of the vehicle show the surroundings in real-time.
About OTE Group
OTE Group is the exclusive dealer for Hyundai in Oman offering excellent sales and after-sales service support, underpinned by a nationwide service network, that’s on par with global standards. For more information please contact 800-50003.
