Swiss based marine engine technology developer, WinGD, expanded its global training network through a partnership with DCS POWER PTE LTD in Singapore, to deliver state-of-the-art training for optimizing engine performance and preparing crews for the fuels of the future. The new training partnership, which was commemorated on the 22nd of February, will combine the skills and expertise of WinGD, with those of machinery specialist, DCS, further enhancing the global training network for the engine developer.

Strategically located in Singapore, one of the busiest ports in the world, this partnership offers optimal convenience for WinGD’s expanding customer base in the region. A variety of both virtual and classroom-based training courses will be adopted to train crews for the new future-fuel ready vessels. The training will cover the full portfolio of engines, the operational aspects of the future fuel landscape, and will also prioritize safety and engine optimization.

Utilizing technology for practical training

A Full Mission Engine Room Simulator (FMS), equipped with WinGD’s virtual-reality engine room Xpert, is a key feature of the training program, and allows the crew to train as a team for responding to real-life emergency scenarios involving the engine itself, and all engine room systems.

Dr. Rudolf Holtbecker, Director of Operations, WinGD commented: “The complexity of the marine engine and its sub systems are increasing with the introduction of multi-fuel systems. For optimal operations and engine maintenance, crews need to be familiar with the machinery and the modalities associated with the fuels of the future. The emphasis on improving vessel efficiency with reduced fuel consumption will ensure that priority is given for reducing the emissions footprint.”

Speaking on the need for advanced training of crew, Dr. Eng. Ibrahim Behairy, Managing Director, Middle East & Africa, WinGD said: “We are well aware of the importance of adopting alternate fuels to ensure that the industry quickly moves towards net zero emissions. Which is why we have developed engines that are addressing the targets set by the IMO for 2030 and 2050, and have been achieving success in this regard. However, we also understand that in addition to developing advanced technology, it is necessary that our professionals are well trained to make good use of it. Which is why, we have partnered with various Middle East customers as well to develop simulator excellence centers to train crew for real life scenarios.”

“Moreover, we have always given education and training the highest priority, and constantly promote the participation of skilled young professionals in the sector. Through our participation in the Education Day that took place during the 2022 edition of Breakbulk Middle East, we highlighted the lucrative cadetship opportunities that lie in the sector for the next generation, and encouraged students attending the session to be a part of the sector, and build successful careers,” Dr. Eng. Ibrahim Behairy added.

Developing essential skills for operating future vessels

WinGD operates training centers located in four cities across the globe, namely, Winterthur, Switzerland; Busan, Korea; Shanghai, China; and Athens, Greece. Moreover, its authorized, third-party training partners are located in Szczecin, Poland; Subic Bay, Philippines; and in Mumbai, India.

Speaking on the necessity of these trainings, WinGD Director of Sales, Volkmar Galke said: “More than ever before, crew need to be equipped with the essential skills and confidence to be prepared for sailing on the latest vessels. The addition of our new training partnership in Singapore positions us as one of the biggest global shipping hubs in the world, offering our customers confidence and convenience as we equip their crew with the skills they need to operate the vessels of the future.”

