In recent years, the battle against climate change has emerged as one of the greatest challenges facing the future of our planet. With governments continuing to announce ambitious carbon-cutting pledges, the need to transition to more sustainable sources of energy has become a top priority for businesses and industries of all kinds around the world. This includes the automotive industry, whose efforts have recently focused on electrification.

The huge potential of electrification has long been recognized by Toyota, which has sold more than 17 million electrified vehicles[1] since 1997, contributing to a 20% reduction in CO2. As part of its carbon neutrality strategy, the company unveiled its strategy for Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV) in December 2021 during a special event in Tokyo, where Toyota President and CEO, Akio Toyoda, outlined ambitious plans to develop a full lineup of 30 BEV models for both passenger and commercial segments globally by 2030. These new models are set to further build on the success of Toyota’s wide-ranging electrified vehicle lineup, which comprises Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEV), Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEV) and Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles (FCEV). Additionally, the company has targeted an increase in new battery-related investment to JPY 2 trillion (around JOD 12.3 billion) and global sales of 3.5 million BEVs per year by 2030.

According to Kei Fujita, Chief Representative, Middle East and Central Asia Representative ‎Office, Toyota Motor Corporation, carbon neutrality is a goal with many paths, “To address the challenges of climate change, we must act to reduce CO2 emissions as much as possible, as soon as possible. Eco-friendly vehicles can only contribute to environmental goals when their use becomes widespread, which is why we are focused on creating and promoting diversified mobility solutions suited to different environments.”

One promising technology pioneered by Toyota is the use of hydrogen as an energy carrier in FCEVs. As the most abundant element in the universe, hydrogen is all around us and can be produced using a range of clean-energy sources - including renewable energy such as wind and solar power or waste recycling. It can be stored for extended periods and transported between countries or continents, while offering fast and convenient refueling and exceptional efficiency. These are the advantages of hydrogen as an energy carrier compared to electricity.

Fujita explains, “Here in the Middle East, there is strong interest in the prospect of hydrogen as a clean energy source, as countries in the region have the potential to become major producers and exporters of clean hydrogen from both fossil fuel and renewable energy. This creates exciting opportunities for the future of FCEV mobility.”

Developed by Toyota in the early 1990s, fuel cell technology converts hydrogen and oxygen into electricity to power an electric motor, producing only water as a by-product. Today, the versatility of the Toyota Fuel Cell System has enabled a wide range of applications outside of cars - including in trucks, buses, boats and stationary generators. Research and development are in progress to also use this system for trains and even for a moon rover called ‘Lunar Cruiser’ as a joint project with the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA).

The fruits of Toyota’s commitment to research and development can be seen in the groundbreaking Mirai FCEV. Powered entirely by hydrogen, the new-generation Mirai provides a 100% electric driving experience. It is not just a zero-emission vehicle; it goes beyond zero by cleaning the air. With its special air purification system that captures PM2.5 and eliminates harmful chemical substances, the Mirai cleans more air as it drives further. It delivers a class-leading cruising range of 650 km and can be refueled in under five minutes, ensuring drivers enjoy the same levels of performance, convenience and driving pleasure associated with a traditionally powered vehicle.

The pioneering model is currently making its mark on the global stage as the official car of the Japan Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai and was recently showcased at the World Future Energy Summit in Abu Dhabi; a prominent gathering of international governments and industry experts that explored innovative ways to drive the transition to clean energy.

Fujita says, “When we think about what more we can do, we have to think about what is sustainable and practical in our region. For instance, we must consider the very hot temperatures and types of terrain encountered. Each of our alternative powertrains also has qualities suited to different mobility requirements.”

While it remains to be seen whether the required infrastructure will emerge to support the widespread adoption of FCEVs in the region, Toyota is confident that hydrogen will play an important role in the global energy mix. The company is working closely with governments and other key stakeholders to promote this promising clean energy source.

Fujita concludes, “Building a better tomorrow has always been Toyota’s priority. We understand that it is difficult to satisfy everyone with a one-size-fits-all solution. By presenting as many options as possible, we are accelerating the journey towards achieving a carbon-neutral society where people can enjoy happier, healthier and more sustainable lives. We will continue to seek out new ways to produce mobility for all, ensuring nobody is left behind.”

