Searches from GCC to Georgia reached over 100,000 in November 2021

Georgia reached 50% of international visits and income in 2021 in comparison to 2019

DUBAI, UAE : Wego, the largest online travel marketplace in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), collaborates with Georgian National Tourism Administration to promote tourism recovery.

The campaign will position Georgia as a relaxed, safe and visitor friendly destination across all Wego's marketing channels. Georgia is one of the safest destinations to visit during the pandemic. It is still applying stringent measures to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Georgia will be promoted as a safe destination for all types of travelers. Nature lovers and adventurers get to enjoy Georgia's unique, green, and breathtaking landscapes with lots of outdoor activities.

Mamoun Hmedan, Chief Commercial Officer and Managing Director, MENA and India, Wego, said: "Georgia ranks among the top 5 leisure destinations for MENA travelers. As international travel gradually resumes, we are confident that this partnership will drive more awareness of Georgia's offerings and help with the tourism recovery. Around 100,000 searches were performed on our platform in November 2021."

GCC travelers get to enjoy long weekend getaways in Georgia given its proximity, especially in two of its famous cities: Batumi and Tbilisi. It's the perfect choice for a holiday. The cities offer a vibrant lifestyle, mesmerizing views, and hidden gems to explore.

Medea Janiashvili, Acting Head of GNTA, said: "GCC Countries are one of our main strategic target markets. Once traveling to Georgia, travelers from these countries tend to have longer stays, repeat visits as well as higher expenditures. Nevertheless, the world pandemics, this year we have recovered various direct flights from these countries. We have reached 50% of international visits and income in 2021 in comparison to 2019, as we opened the borders and started welcoming guests. We hope that the partnership with GCC's leading travel platform WEGO will gain Georgia more popularity in this region."

The types of travelers leading the searches to Georgia are solos 63%, then couples 22% and families 15%.

The duration of stay for GCC travelers searching for a holiday in the country ranges between 4 and 7 days.

The country is also famous for its eco-tourism, thanks to its cultural heritage and wide range of ecosystems from subtropical rainforests, mountain steppes to alpine ecosystems. Travelers can enjoy the national parks, wildlife as well as experience horseback riding.

Georgia is known to be the land of hospitality. Georgian food is a must try, from Supra to everyday meal, you will get the feel of the authentic Georgian cuisine.

With the winter season approaching, travelers get to choose from a wide array of winter activities and festivities. Gudauri, Bakuriani, Goderdzi and Mestia offering unique experiences at their ski resorts.

-Ends-

