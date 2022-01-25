The thriving Continuing Professional Development (CPD) program at Weill Cornell Medicine-Qatar (WCM-Q) has extended its regional reach with an exhibit at the Arab Health 2022 event at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

The Division of CPD at WCM-Q has in recent years established itself as one of the MENA region’s leading programs for the provision of high-quality professional development opportunities for physicians and other healthcare professionals, playing a significant role in driving up standards in the region’s booming healthcare sector.

Now, to capitalize on the growing trend for online-based training sessions boosted by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Division of CPD has exhibited at Arab Health 2022, widely regarded as the leading healthcare expo in the region. The aim is to bring the division’s internationally accredited workshops, webinars and certificate programs to a still-wider audience in the MENA region and even further afield.

Deema Al-Sheikhly, Director of Medical Education and Continuing Professional Development & Lecturer of Education at WCM-Q, gave a presentation at the event to explain the work of the division. Ms. Al-Sheikhly said: “Modern medicine develops at an incredibly rapid pace, meaning it is more important than ever for physicians and other healthcare professionals to continually refresh their knowledge and skills. To meet this need, we produce high-quality, easily-accessible professional development opportunities across a broad range of medical specialties. It’s about facilitating lifelong learning through a creative, innovative and continually evolving program of events.”

As the CPD program’s popularity grew, the activities began to draw in more participants from beyond Qatar. “Our activities began attracting healthcare practitioners from around the Gulf and the MENA region, especially during the pandemic,” explained Ms. Al-Sheikhly. “We also now have participants joining us from India, Pakistan, the Far East, Europe, Australasia and the US. Thus, Arab Health 2022 represents a great opportunity for us to deepen our international ties and help spread the latest knowledge and skills in healthcare throughout the region, for the benefit of both professionals and their patients. It also helps to further WCM-Q’s emergent role as a hub for a growing regional and global network of healthcare professionals all sharing knowledge with one another to improve patient care.”

WCM-Q is accredited as a provider of continuing medical education locally by the Department of Healthcare Professions (DHP), formerly Qatar Council for Healthcare Practitioners (QCHP) of the Ministry of Public Health, and internationally by the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME). In 2018, WCM-Q became the first institution outside the US to be awarded ACCME accreditation with commendation. The activities developed by the division are based on identified needs and the latest scientific and medical developments that continue to increase competence, enhance performance in practice and lead to improved healthcare for patients. Importantly, the activities feature contributions from world-leading healthcare professionals based in Qatar, the US, and all over the globe.

For more information about the activities of the Division of Continuing Professional Development at WCM-Q, visit https://qatar-weill.cornell.edu/

