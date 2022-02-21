Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Warehouse421, the home-grown arts and design center dedicated to showcasing and nurturing creative production across the region, announces the Winter Film Program, “Personal Geographies”, in partnership with Cinema Akil. The program features a diverse set of films, starting on March 2, 2022, with Elia Suleiman’s It Must Be Heaven and Baya Medhaffar’s Festina Lente. The program will continue with Their Algeria, a film by Lina Soualem, and The Return of Osiris by Essa Grayeb on March 23, 2022. In addition to the film screenings, Warehouse421 will open two exhibitions, “Language is Migrant” and “Out of Range” on February 27, 2022.

About "Personal Geographies"

"Personal Geographies", is the latest film program in Cinema Akil’s “Pop-ups”, and its 12th season partnering with Warehouse421. The Winter Film Program, "Personal Geographies" engages in a conversation with "Language is Migrant", an exhibition in collaboration between Warehouse421 and COLOMBOSCOPE, curated by Anushka Rajendran with artistic director Natasha Ginwala. "Language is Migrant" is also a traveling iteration of Colomboscope’s 7th festival, a Sri Lankan platform for contemporary art and interdisciplinary dialogue.

About “Out of Range”

As part of the Artist Development Exhibition Program in partnership with The Institute for Emerging Art, artist Ammar Al Attar will present “Out of Range,” his first solo exhibition, a new body of performance and video works of a kinetic and reactive nature, exploring tools that embody the clerical and monotonous labor of daily tasks.

About “Language is Migrant”

A traveling iteration of Colomboscope’s Seventh festival, “Language is Migrant”, will be presented in a collaboration between Warehouse421 and COLOMBOSCOPE. The exhibition explores how language relations form our selfhood and affinities that outweigh the boundedness of nationhood and citizenship.

COLOMBOSCOPE is a contemporary arts festival and creative platform for interdisciplinary dialogue that has grown steadily within the cultural landscape of Colombo since 2013. This year, it features several commissioned artworks and long-term projects that mobilize acts of transmission and embrace collective synergies refusing parochial attitudes that are on the rise. The exhibition includes artworks supported in 2020 as part of Warehouse421 Project Revival Fund.

For full details of the films and exhibitions, see below:

Exhibitions

Title: Out of Range

Date: ​​February 27, 2022 - May 8, 2022

In the first solo exhibition of the Artistic Developmental Exhibition Program, in partnership with the Institute for Emerging Art, artist Ammar Al Attar presents "Out of Range"— a new body of performance and video works of a kinetic and reactive nature that explore the tools that embody the clerical and monotonous labor of daily tasks.

Title: Language is Migrant

Date: February 27, 2022 - May 8, 2022

Curated by Anushka Rajendran and Artistic Director Natasha Ginwala, this Abu Dhabi edition of Colomboscope’s seventh festival, “Language is Migrant,” is presented in a collaboration between Warehouse421 Project Revival Fund and Colomboscope. The festival takes its name from a poem-manifesto by Chilean artist and poetess Cecilia Vicuña by the same title. In her poem, the artist says: “Words move from language to language, from culture to culture, from mouth to mouth. Our bodies are migrants; cells and bacteria are migrants too. Even galaxies migrate."​

The festival brings together intergenerational cultural practices from across Sri Lanka, South Asia and varied international contexts fostering global dialogue. It features several commissioned artworks and long-term projects that mobilize acts of transmission and embrace collective synergies refusing parochial attitudes that are on the rise. Instead, the channeling of sonic frequencies, live acts and spaces of reading become elemental instruments that sustain the traffic of creative processes, biographical timekeeping, engaged listening and senses of diasporic belonging.

Colomboscope is a contemporary arts festival and creative platform for interdisciplinary dialogue that has grown steadily within the cultural landscape of Colombo since 2013.

What: In-space Talk

Title: Unfinished Circuits

When: March 1, 2022, 6:00 pm

Where: Warehouse421

Warehouse421 will host a talking season in conversation with writers Deepak Unnikrishnan and Rahel Aima, the curators of Colomboscope edition Language is Migrant. The conversation will extrapolate migratory links between the UAE and South Asia with presentations including acoustic and filmic contributions that acknowledge shared vocabularies to situate planetary experiences while traversing geographies to make sense of home and kin as hybrid figures and unfinished circuits.

Films

Title: It Must Be Heaven

Date: March 2, 2022

Directed by: Elia Suleiman

Elia Sleiman escapes from Palestine seeking an alternative homeland, only to find that Palestine is trailing behind him. The promise of a new life turns into a comedy of errors: however far he travels, from Paris to New York, something always reminds him of home. From award-winning director Elia Suleiman, a comic saga exploring identity, nationality and belonging, in which ES asks the fundamental question: where is the place we can truly call home?

Title: Festina Lente

Date: March 2, 2022

Directed by: Baya Medhaffar

Prayers having no effect on their perdition, the traveler and his shadow make their way at the crossroads of images and voices encountered on the road that form and deform as they advance. So many apparitions that are each an opportunity to stop for a while, to take a look or to listen before resuming their walk. With as only landmarks, such ancient memories that they now seem to come from another time, that of childhood, of our childhood.

Title: Their Algeria

Date: March 23, 2022

Directed by: Lina Soualem

After 62 years of living together, Lina’s grandparents, Aïcha and Mabrouk, have decided to separate. Together, they came from Algeria to Thiers, a small medieval town in the middle of France, over 60 years ago. Side by side, they have experienced this chaotic immigrant life. For Lina, their separation is an opportunity to question their long journey of exile and their silence

Title: The Return of Osiris

Date: March 23, 2022

Directed by: Essa Grayeb

After the loss of the 1967 War, then-Egyptian president, Gamal Abdel Nasser appeared in front of his people and gave an iconic speech. There he announced the defeat, as well as his resignation. For many, this marked the doom of the Arab nationalism that Nasser himself had led and inspired. The Return of Osiris re-examines this moment through its dramatization in dozens of Egyptian films and television series produced between 1976 and 2016. The found footage was edited to reconstruct Nasser’s resignation speech according to the original text. By collecting, cataloging, and rearranging visual materials from popular culture, the film simultaneously highlights the challenge of conveying historical and political moments in art and the power that cinema has in building a collective memory of trauma.

Please note that as per Abu Dhabi Department of Culture and Tourism regulation, a "green" status on the Al Hosn app is required for participation and attendance of any workshops, talks, and in-space events. In addition, a 96-hour negative PCR test result is required of those who are 18 and above.

About Warehouse421:

Warehouse421 is a home-grown arts and design center dedicated to showcasing and nurturing creative production across the region. Working in collaboration with local, regional, and international entities. It aims to aid the development of the UAE’s creative ecosystem through learning, research, and commissions.

Committed to supporting emerging talent from the UAE, Middle East, and South Asia, Warehouse421 takes a collaborative approach to hosting and curating exhibitions, presenting and contextualizing local and regional research, and examining cultural practices in an anti-disciplinary space.

Warehouse421 hosts a range of public programs and learning opportunities that support creative practices, facilitate artistic exchange and stimulate critical discourse.

Education is central to Warehouse421’s mission and drives our programs and collaborations. It provides a wide range of engaging learning opportunities for children, students, educators, artists, and creative professionals to develop their practices and inspire innovation.

Founded in 2015, Warehouse421 is located in Mina Zayed, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

About Cinema Akil:

Cinema Akil is an independent cinema platform that brings quality films from across the world to the audiences in the UAE. Showcasing directors and filmmakers across the decades, Cinema Akil aims to create awareness and interest in film and the cinematic arts. Launched in 2014 as a nomadic cinema, Cinema Akil has held over 60 pop-up cinemas attracting over 65,000 attendees in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah.

In September 2018, Cinema Akil opened its first permanent location in Al Quoz, Dubai making it the GCC’s first arthouse cinema. Cinema Akil’s flagship home is brought to you in partnership with Alserkal. Cinema Akil is a member of the Network of Arab Alternative Screens (NAAS) which includes members from the MENA region such as Metropolis in Beirut, Zawya in Cairo and Cinematheque du Tangier in Morocco. Follow us into the dark.

www.cinemaakil.com

