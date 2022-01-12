Exhibiting “Out of Range”, the first solo exhibition by Ammar Al Attar as part of the collaborative Artistic Development Exhibition Program.

Collaboration with Colomboscope bringing an edition of its seventh festival exhibition, ‘Language is Migrant,’ to Abu Dhabi.

Exploring a diverse range of workshops focusing on mental health, sound healing, art, storytelling, and more.

Connecting young artists with creative practitioners through Warehouse421’s egaging Educational Program.

Touring exciting UAE arts and cultural sites with Warehouse421 Culture Bus.

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates : Warehouse421, the home-grown arts and design center dedicated to showcasing and nurturing creative production across the region, announces its 2022 Winter Program. The program will offer a series of wellness events focused on self-care and professional development, including film screenings, creative workshops, a market and an open-mic with cl-u (creative link-up), and an education program for teenagers to seek inspiration from young creative practitioners to develop their skill sets further. Additionally, Warehouse421’s gallery spaces will inaugurate two new exhibitions titled “Out of Range” and “Language is Migrant.”

As part of the Artist Development Exhibition Program in partnership with The Institute for Emerging Art, artist Ammar Al Attar will present “Out of Range,” his first solo exhibition, a new body of performance and video works of a kinetic and reactive nature, exploring tools that embody the clerical and monotonous labor of daily tasks.

An Abu Dhabi edition of Colomboscope’s Seventh festival, Language is Migrant will be presented in a collaboration between Warehouse421 and COLOMBOSCOPE; a contemporary arts festival and creative platform for interdisciplinary dialogue that has grown steadily within the cultural landscape of Colombo since 2013. This year, it features several commissioned artworks and long-term projects that mobilize acts of transmission and embrace collective synergies refusing parochial attitudes that are on the rise.

“One of Warehouse421’s core values is collaborations, and we start this year bearing the fruit of two important collaborations with local and regional cultural partners. Starting off with Ammar Al Attar’s first solo exhibition, Out of Range, in partnership with The Institute for Emerging Art. Additionally, we are delighted to present, in collaboration with Colomboscope Contemporary Art Festival,g a special edition of ‘Language is Migrant’, The edition will include artworks supported through Warehouse421 Project Revival Fund in 2020., the festival explores intergenerational cultural practices from Sri Lanka, South Asia, and diverse international contexts”, said Faisal Al Hassan, Head of Warehouse421.

“As we begin 2022, it is only appropriate that we focus on engaging in self-care and wellness routines. We decided to mark the new year with a renewed commitment towards healing and self-care through our winter program, which offers a series of invigorating workshops focused on connecting with the self through sound healing and artwork meditation,” he added.

The Winter Program is set to host a variety of wellness and self-care workshops, including candle-making, sound healing, and art therapy workshops focused on raising awareness around both adults’ and children’s mental health. Moreover, other diverse workshops provide the opportunity to explore hands-on art forms such as jewelry-making, dancing, children’s storytelling, table scaping and Dukhoon (incense) making.

Of the first events commencing the season is the winter market. Organized by cl-u (creative link-up), Warehouse421 will be hosting a winter market driven by its very own homegrown creative practitioners offering visitors an experience that will ignite the senses through food, performances, and art. The combination of market and open mic provide a unique creative outlet that encourages and supports emerging Abu Dhabi artists and businesses as well as musicians, comics, poets, and performers of all sorts.

In conjunction with the visual arts activities, this season’s film and photography programming will witness Warehouse421’s various collaborations. Cinema Akil will present the 12th season of Arab Cinema Films at Warehouse421, enticing audiences through an array of film themes, whereas Gulf Photo Plus’s (GPP) online photography camp will introduce novices to the world of photography and the photographic history of the MENA region. Those who have developed a passion for photography can also join the series of GPP Photowalks throughout Abu Dhabi, taking in the city’s beauty through a new lens.

Holding true to the aim of expanding and developing the creative community, Warehouse421 is also hosting a series of talks by Afikra. Their first branch in the UAE will be introduced in Abu Dhabi during the Afikra Soiree, where individuals will get acquainted with members, upcoming events, and ways to get involved. The Afikra Salon will be a salon-style event were members of the community present on cultural and historical topics. The purpose of each evening is to bring together a community of like-minded individuals and have fruitful conversations.

With the Culture Bus back, community members will now have the opportunity to go around the UAE, soaking in the arts and culture scene by visiting key cultural institutions, museums, art fairs, community events, and various festivals.

For full details of the Winter Program, see below:

Exhibitions

Title: Out of Range

Date: ​​February 27, 2022 - May 8, 2022

In the first solo exhibition of the Artistic Developmental Exhibition Program, in partnership with the Institute for Emerging Art, artist Ammar Al Attar presents "Out of Range"— a new body of performance and video works of a kinetic and reactive nature that explore the tools that embody the clerical and monotonous labor of daily tasks.

Title: Language is Migrant

Date: February 27, 2022 - May 8, 2022

Curated by Anushka Rajendran and Artistic Director Natasha Ginwala, this Abu Dhabi edition of Colomboscope’s seventh festival, “Language is Migrant,” is presented in a collaboration between Warehouse421 Project Revival Fund and Colomboscope. The festival takes its name from a poem-manifesto by Chilean artist and poetess Cecilia Vicuña by the same title. In her poem, the artist says: “Words move from language to language, from culture to culture, from mouth to mouth. Our bodies are migrants; cells and bacteria are migrants too. Even galaxies migrate."​

The festival brings together intergenerational cultural practices from across Sri Lanka, South Asia and varied international contexts fostering global dialogue. It features several commissioned artworks and long-term projects that mobilize acts of transmission and embrace collective synergies refusing parochial attitudes that are on the rise. Instead, the channeling of sonic frequencies, live acts and spaces of reading become elemental instruments that sustain the traffic of creative processes, biographical timekeeping, engaged listening and senses of diasporic belonging.

Colomboscope is a contemporary arts festival and creative platform for interdisciplinary dialogue that has grown steadily within the cultural landscape of Colombo since 2013.

Workshops:Self-Care and Wellbeing

Title: Candle Making with Innara

Date: February 25 - 26, 2022

Time: 5:30 pm - 6:30 pm / 7:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Innara’s candle making workshop will teach people the "science" behind this craft using pure wax and chemical and phthalate free fragrances. Innara’s candle containers are 100% locally sourced (from Dubai), using upcycled and repurposed building rubble with sand from the various emirates.

Title: Sound Healing with Body Tree Studio

Date: March 29, 2022

Time: 6:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Body Tree Studio, Abu Dhabi’s oldest Pilates’ studio, is offering to activate the body’s natural healing. Sound Healing is a journey that relaxes the body, clears the subconscious, calms the mind and activates the body’s natural healing system.

Title: Behind the Mask

Date: March 16, 2022

Time: 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

The workshop explores the layers of feelings and emotions that cover our true selves. It intersects mental health and art and how painting can help us talk about harder thoughts.

Title: Dance it Forward

Date: February 18 - 19, 2022

Time: 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Founded in August 2014 in Dubai, Dance it Forward offers an open platform where teaching and learning of dance can freely take place.

Title: Khayal with Early Starters

Date: January 14, 15 2022, February 25 & 26 2022, March 25 & 26 2022

Time: 5:00 pm - 6:00 pm and 6:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Khayal Community Storytime encourages children to read for fun through engaging storytime and craft with the local bookstore “Early Starters.” An activity that the whole family can enjoy, the session will start out with an interactive reading followed by a related and themed craft.

Storytime will be held in English and Arabic.

Title: Worried William

Date: March 12, 2022

Time: Session 1: 10:00 am - 11:30 am (age 6-8) / Session 2: 1:00 pm - 2:30 pm (age 9-12)

The Worried William Project aims to raise awareness around children’s mental health through a book series and accompanying workshops.

Title: A Three-Day Masterclass in Tablescaping with Anoud AlZaben

Date: March 18 - 20, 2022

Time: 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm each day

There’s nothing quite as exciting as an opening night—the moment where a whole team shares the fruits of their labor with the world to see. An event like this deserves to be both experiential and emotive.

Title: Dukhoon Making Workshop

Date: March 26, 2022

Time: 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm

This workshop aims for participants to delve into the world of scents and learn how to make them. Dukhoon is a form of bakhoor (incense) made with a traditional blend of perfume-soaked wood chips mixed with various combinations of botanical ingredients for a series of uniquely luxurious fragrances.

Title: Afikra Soiree

Date: January 15, 2022

Time: 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Afikra Salon is a salon-style event where members of the community present on cultural and historical topics they are curious about. The purpose of each evening is to bring together a community of like-minded individuals and have a fruitful conversation about things we don't know much about.

Title: Afikra Salon

Date: March 4, 2022

Time: 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Afikra salon is a salon-style event where members of the community present on cultural and historical topics they are curious about. The purpose of each evening is to bring together a community of like-minded individuals and have a fruitful conversation about things we don't know much about.

Title: In-Gallery Activity

Families are invited to explore Warehouse421 exhibition and make art together, using material that engages Warehouse421’s exhibition

Photography

Title: Warehouse421 Winter Camp Engaging with Photography (Online) - Education Program

Date: January 24-27, 2022

This Online Photography Camp is in partnership with Gulf Photo Plus. The workshops will be on both photography as a practice and as a medium and teaching students the endless possibilities that come with photography. Participants can expect to learn about photography through practical hands-on sessions interlaced with photography history centered around the MENA region.

GPP Photowalk

Title: Mina Zayed, Electra-Madinat Zayed (depending on the photo walk)

Date: January 23, February 13, February 26, March 27, 2022

Time: 4:00-7:00 pm

Explore downtown Abu Dhabi and Mina Zayed through photo walks with Gulf Photo Plus (GPP). Participants will leave with their own disposable camera to create their own photography, which they can develop at GPP.

Film Program

Date: March 2, 2022 - March 23, 2022

Time: 7:30 pm - 10:30 pm

Cinema Akil joins Warehouse421 for the 12th season of Arab Cinema Films. Film enthusiasts can enjoy Wednesday evenings with outdoor film screenings!

Creative Market by Clu

Date: January 14 & 15 2022, Feb 25 & 26 2022, March 25 & 26 2022

Time: 5pm - 10pm

Warehouse421 holds a winter market by its homegrown creative practitioners this season. Organized by cl-u (creative link-up), Warehouse421 will host a market to tingle all senses with food, performances, and art, with a special treat for everyone.

Special Tours

Title: Culture Bus

Date: (January 22, 2022, January 29, 2022, February 12 2022, March 12 2022)

With Warehouse421 Culture Bus back, community members can go on road trips to key cultural institutions and events around the UAE this winter. From museums and art fairs to community spaces and cultural festivals, tour the UAE and discover what’s on.

Exhibition Guided Tours

The Exhibition Guided Tours take around 45 minutes and are led by Warehouse421 docents.

-Ends-

Please note that as per Abu Dhabi Department of Culture and Tourism regulation, a "green" status on the Al Hosn app is required for participation and attendance of any workshops, talks, and in-space events. In addition, a 96-hour negative PCR test result is required of those who are 18 and above.

For all press inquiries, please contact;

John Carlo Bogayan

john@rpr.ae

About Warehouse421:

Warehouse421 is a home-grown arts and design center dedicated to showcasing and nurturing creative production across the region. Working in collaboration with local, regional, and international entities. It aims to aid the development of the UAE’s creative ecosystem through learning, research, and commissions.

Committed to supporting emerging talent from the UAE, Middle East, and South Asia, Warehouse421 takes a collaborative approach to hosting and curating exhibitions, presenting and contextualizing local and regional research, and examining cultural practices in an anti-disciplinary space.

Warehouse421 hosts a range of public programs and learning opportunities that support creative practices, facilitate artistic exchange and stimulate critical discourse.

Education is central to Warehouse421’s mission and drives our programs and collaborations. It provides a wide range of engaging learning opportunities for children, students, educators, artists, and creative professionals to develop their practices and inspire innovation.

Founded in 2015, Warehouse421 is located in Mina Zayed, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2022