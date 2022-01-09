Walid Al Zarooni offers training courses in cooperation with Innovation Experts Real Estate Institute

A discount on the Institute's services for Walid Al Zarooni's followers on social media

Dubai, UAE, Saturday : W Capital real estate brokerage signed a partnership agreement with the Innovation Experts Real Estate Institute in Dubai, with the aim of increasing real estate awareness and providing joint training courses in future.

Under the partnership, real estate expert Walid Al Zarooni, Chairman of W Capital Real Estate Brokerage, will provide training courses within the institute to introduce the basics of the real estate market in the Emirate of Dubai.

Al Zarooni will offer discounts for his followers on Snapchat and Instagram, who want to take courses within the institute.

"We are pleased with the fruitful cooperation with the Innovation Experts Real Estate Institute which was established by a group of real estate experts who have more than three decades of experience working with the Dubai Land Department," Waleed Al Zarooni said.

He explained that the institute specializes in real estate training, which it provides in line with the best international practices.

The CEO revealed that the Innovation Experts Real Estate Institute is a special project that envisions being a gateway for real estate professionals of all categories, looking for to the most relevant, accurate and up-to-date real estate knowledge. That include the world's best practices, the latest market insights, and innovative technologies and tools.

He stressed that the institute's team of experts has the ability to assist the trainees, develop their capabilities and deepen their knowledge of the market.

Al Zarooni referred to the objectives of the Institute in spreading the culture of innovation and training while creating a stimulating environment for innovation in the real estate market locally and abroad, in the aim of helping to fulfill the aspirations of customers and adapting real estate developers to new innovations that interest investors and buyers.

He believes that the strong economic performance of all sectors is characterized by innovation that encourages the creation of new experience and encourages positive impacts and attitudes as well as facilitating easier life thanks to technology.

The CEO pointed out that the institute has strong relations with leading international associations, colleges and institutes in the real estate industry. The training courses are duly accredited by relevant entities locally and internationally.

"The institute's faculty members are well-versed in the peculiarities of the real estate industry in all its aspects in Dubai and abroad,” Al Zarooni said.” It provides training programs covering all fields in the real estate profession i,e. development ,brokerage, appraisal, finance and marketing," he concluded.

Al Zarooni stated that the institute aspires to be the leading real estate institute in the region, and the reference in terms of expertise, innovation and creativity.

About “W Capital”:

“W Capital Real Estate Brokerage” was established in 2007 in the United Arab Emirates, specializing in real estate development, buying, selling, renting as well as consulting services for real estate companies.

Since its inception, the company has sold over AED 200 million of properties to major developers.

About Walid Al Zarooni:

Walid Al Zarooni is the founder and Chairman of W Capital Real Estate Brokerage. A certified real estate expert from the Dubai Real Estate Regulatory Agency “RERA”, he is the author of “Secrets of the Smart Real Estate Investor”.

Al Zarooni is one of the first experts to harness social media to raise the public awareness about real estate. He provides almost free advice on a daily basis, as well as latest news and updated information through videos and posts on social media platforms such as " Instagram ",“ Snapchat " and “Twitter”, on which he is very active.

