Kingdom of Saudi Arabia – SAMACO, the exclusive dealer for Volkswagen in Saudi Arabia has announced a 65% sales growth in 2021 compared to 2020. The dealership has increased market share in a competitive market with a wide model range ideal for different market segments, along with an attractive 5 years’ service and warranty package and trade-in program. Sales have been particularly high amongst females as customers increasingly trust the Volkswagen brand for its safety, technology and design attributes.

Despite adverse effects on the automotive industry, Volkswagen in Saudi Arabia has gained a positive market trajectory over the last year. The brand launched the all new T-Roc, a compact SUV ideal for young males and females boasting an edgy design with innovative technology. The brand also launched the latest edition of the iconic Golf GTI, a firm favorite amongst performance focused customers and longtime Volkswagen fans. Another popular model launched was the facelift Tiguan, perfect for dynamic families and individuals.

Customers have also favored the 5 years’ service and warranty package which offers longterm peace of mind, particularly during uncertain times. The trade-in program has attracted customers looking for a new car, as the dealer accepts any brand and model and will purchase it at market price.

“We are extremely proud of the outstanding sales growth in 2021 compared to 2020, especially when there are so many factors to consider in the current market climate. Through an excellent model range, we’ve managed to increase market share and build brand trust in the region, particularly amongst females. We look forward to continue bringing remarkable models to the Saudi Arabian customers offering German engineered safety, technology and design.” Mohamed Mousa, General Manager for Volkswagen SAMACO.

