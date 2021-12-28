Cairo – For the fifth consecutive quarter, vivo takes 5th place on the Canalys list of the highest global smartphone shipments for Q3 2021 through maximizing its sales globally to reach 11% of market share. Shipping 34.2 million units and marking 8% growth YoY, vivo continues challenging the global chipset shortages caused by the pandemic. This achievement comes in line with topping China’s smartphone market in Q2 & Q3 2021 respectively, according to IDC Worldwide Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker. vivo’s outstanding results are attributed to leveraging its local mindset and understanding of culture to expand in prominent markets, such as Egypt and others, cultivating robust growth momentum.

Building on its witnessed heritage and success, vivo Egypt has been delivering stellar performance with its state-of-the-art devices, offering the highest quality. The brand has launched its latest flagship V & Y series smartphones (V21, V21e, Y53s, Y33s, Y21) in the local market, catering for the Egyptian consumers’ needs along with enhancing user experience.

Alex ZHan, vivo Egypt CEO expressed his pride with the company’s exceptional milestones, saying: “As a global leader in smartphone technology, vivo has expanded its operations to more than 60 countries and regions, and is preferred by more than 400 million users worldwide.”

He added: “Egypt is among our highest potential markets, so we’re adopting coherent strategies to cascade the international innovative technologies in the local market, serve the Egyptian customers’ diverse needs and ensure a distinct after sales service. Embracing ambitious growth plans, vivo Egypt strives to boost its presence in this vibrant market across the coming few years.”

