Sharjah: Colour, fun, adventure, and creativity all came together in spectacular fashion at the first-ever Sharjah Events Festival, which has now firmly secured its place as a must-see event on Sharjah’s annual cultural calendar.

Organised by Sharjah Events, an initiative of the Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB) under the slogan #SeeSharjah, the opening day saw little boys and girls test their wits and knowledge at an exciting game of Treasure Hunt.

Young children were teamed up in groups of five to finish the requisite chores that take them closer to the treasure. The 45-minute game called on each team to either answer questions or complete an activity around the game premises to be eligible for the grand prize. The tasks are decided by rolling the dice on the specially designed Al Majaz Island Treasure map.

Organised by Nomada, the treasure hunt was a big hit with children and received earnest participation from the young ones.

‘Paint Sharjah with Light’ was another fun interactive activity where children queued up patiently to inject colour to Islamic-style latticed screens on the computer, while a projector reflected them on the grand walls of the Al Majaz Amphitheatre. Saqr, the boy mascot of the Sharjah Events Festival, appeared on the side wall and scrambled across much to the children’s delight. The majestic structure was resplendent in lights and colour, and it was a surreal moment for the young artists to see their artistic creations appear on the Amphitheatre.

